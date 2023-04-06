18 careers in cybersecurity to consider

If you’ve recently earned a degree in cybersecurity, you may be wondering what job prospects are available to you. Cybersecurity is a rapidly growing field, and with that comes more opportunities for those with a degree in the area.

With the increasing demand for experts in this field, it can be an excellent career choice. Yet, because there are so many job prospects available to those with a qualification in cybersecurity, it can be overwhelming to narrow down the options.

From security analyst to penetration tester and more, you will be able to find a job that fits your interests and skills. Read on to learn more about these exciting job opportunities and how to land one.

An overview of cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is the practice of protecting networks, systems and programs from digital attacks. These attacks usually aim to access, change or destroy sensitive information, extort money from users, or interrupt normal business processes.

Cybersecurity professionals employ various methods and tools to protect computers, networks, data and other resources from unauthorized access or manipulation. This includes firewalls, encryption, secure authentication and other measures to ensure that data remains safe and confidential.

Cybersecurity professionals must also be able to detect, respond to, and remediate any cyber threats that may arise. Organizations can better protect themselves from attacks by utilizing proactive strategies such as vulnerability management and security awareness training.

If you wish to gain proficiency in this field, you can acquire the necessary skills by pursuing an online cyber master’s degree program.

A program such as this will equip you with the necessary knowledge and skills to design and implement security solutions for different network environments. Upon graduation, you’ll have the technical expertise to navigate today’s complex cybersecurity challenges.

Cybersecurity careers to consider

Cybersecurity is an ever-growing field that offers diverse and exciting career opportunities. Various cybersecurity roles, from technical to non-technical, require different skillsets and interests, making it an excellent choice of career for individuals with different backgrounds and goals. Below are 18 cybersecurity roles you could consider.

Systems integration engineer

Systems integration engineers integrate an organization’s hardware, software and networks. This position requires programming, networking, security, cloud computing, virtualization and system design expertise.

Systems integration engineers must understand the complexities of different systems, including how they interact with one another. They are responsible for designing, testing and implementing solutions that meet the needs of their organization.

In addition to a degree in cybersecurity, those interested in this role should have strong technical skills and a deep understanding of computer networks. These professionals work closely with developers, network engineers, IT analysts and end users.

Working with these professionals ensures the optimal functioning of various software applications, hardware components and other technology resources.

Systems integration engineers often develop reports to document system performance and usage activities, review hardware and software requirements, modify existing programs, troubleshoot problems and provide user training.

Cybersecurity analyst

Cybersecurity analysts are responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining security systems to protect an organization’s networks and information from cyber-attacks. They must have a good understanding of the different types of threats and how to prevent them. Their responsibilities also include installing firewalls, antivirus software, intrusion detection systems and other security measures. They also monitor networks for suspicious activity and respond to security breaches.

The successful candidate should possess excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, as well as an in-depth knowledge of IT security principles and techniques.

Cybersecurity analysts should have experience with operating systems, hardware, networking and security tools. They must also have strong communication and interpersonal skills. Certification in computer and network security is beneficial.

Chief information security officer

A chief information security officer (CISO) is a senior executive in the information security field. CISOs are responsible for the overall security strategy of an organization, including the implementation and maintenance of security controls, processes and systems.

They are also responsible for responding to security incidents and developing policies and procedures to address potential risks. CISOs must communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders to ensure the organization’s current security posture.

A CISO must deeply understand the technological landscape and business objectives to create a secure environment that protects the company’s assets and complies with industry standards.

Penetration tester

Penetration testers specialize in finding and exploiting weaknesses in computer systems and networks. The primary goal of a penetration tester is to identify vulnerabilities and suggest solutions for them to strengthen an organization’s cybersecurity defenses.

A penetration tester typically works with security analysts, engineers and other specialists to identify and address potential issues. To become a successful penetration tester, you will need a solid technical background and networking and system security expertise.

A qualification in cybersecurity can help you get started in this field and increase your knowledge of the latest technologies and techniques used in security assessments.

Systems administrator

A systems administrator is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the systems in an organization. They often manage networks, servers, hardware, software and other associated components.

They must be familiar with various operating systems and be able to troubleshoot problems as they arise. Systems administrators must also be knowledgeable about multiple security measures to protect an organization’s systems from external threats.

Those with a qualification in cybersecurity can benefit significantly from a career as a systems administrator, as they will have the necessary knowledge and skills to manage and secure an organization’s systems effectively.

Information security analyst

Information security analysts protect an organization’s data from malicious attacks. They analyze security risks, identify vulnerabilities and implement strategies to protect the organization’s data.

An information security analyst must understand different types of cyber-attacks, the latest security trends and protocols, and the best methods to protect an organization’s data. They must also be able to develop, implement and monitor security measures, such as firewalls, anti-virus software and encryption techniques.

In addition to technical knowledge, information security analysts must have strong problem-solving and communication skills. They must be able to identify security risks and present their solutions in an easy-to-understand manner to all levels of the organization.

Cryptographer

Cryptography is the science of protecting information by transforming it into an unrecognizable form. A cryptographer is a computer and network security expert who designs and implements cryptographic algorithms to protect digital assets.

Cryptographers use public key cryptography, symmetric key cryptography, digital signatures and hash functions to encrypt data and prevent unauthorized access.

These professionals must have a strong understanding of mathematics and computer programming. They must also be able to identify potential weaknesses in cryptographic systems and devise solutions to strengthen them.

Incident response specialist

Incident response specialists are responsible for responding to security incidents in an organization’s information systems. They must detect, analyze and respond to threats on time.

As a result, incident response specialists must possess strong knowledge of computer networks and security protocols and a deep understanding of the laws and regulations governing their organization’s operations.

The primary responsibilities of incident response specialists include identifying the source of security threats, collecting evidence of malicious activity, developing remediation strategies, and restoring affected systems to their normal state.

Additionally, they are responsible for managing any resulting data breaches or other incidents. Incident response specialists also conduct risk assessments and develop plans to prevent similar incidents.

To succeed as an incident response specialist, experience with network security tools, such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems and network monitoring tools, is essential.

Compliance officer

A compliance officer is responsible for ensuring that a company adheres to its policies and procedures, as well as any relevant laws or regulations.

They are also responsible for developing and maintaining a system of internal controls to ensure that the organization complies with the necessary rules and regulations.

Compliance officers are responsible for performing risk assessments and conducting audits of systems, processes and technologies to identify potential areas of non-compliance.

They also work to develop solutions to address any compliance issues that arise. Compliance officers often possess knowledge of industry standards and experience in monitoring and managing compliance programs.

Network security engineer

A network security engineer is responsible for keeping a company’s data secure and ensuring that the company’s networks, applications and infrastructure remain safe from outside threats.

They need to identify potential security risks and vulnerabilities to ensure that they can develop and implement security measures to protect the data.

Network security engineers must have a strong knowledge of computer networks, operating systems and other IT systems. They must understand how these systems work together and be able to troubleshoot issues when they arise.

They must also know the latest security technologies, policies and procedures. Network security engineers are responsible for monitoring the performance of the networks and systems and investigating any security incidents that occur.

They also need to be able to design, install and manage firewalls, intrusion prevention systems, antivirus software and other security tools. They should also be familiar with scripting languages, such as Python and Bash, and be comfortable with configuring network devices.

As cyber threats become more sophisticated and sophisticated tools emerge, having a highly qualified network security engineer is essential for ensuring that your company’s information remains safe.

Malware analyst

A malware analyst is a professional tasked with investigating computer viruses, worms and other malicious software programs created to damage or gain unauthorized access to a computer system.

They analyze the malicious code and develop countermeasures that organizations can use to prevent it from harming a network or computer system. Malware analysts are also responsible for identifying potential threats and providing solutions to avoid them.

They must be able to identify patterns in the code and suggest preventive measures to help keep systems safe. Malware analysts may also investigate new viruses and security breaches and help design recovery methods after a breach.

Due to the job’s complexity, malware analysts must have a wide range of skills, including coding, scripting, cryptography, reverse engineering, and a thorough knowledge of computer system architecture.

Database administrator

Database administrators (DBAs) are responsible for the performance, integrity, security and availability of databases. They ensure that data is secure from unauthorized access and maintains the highest levels of performance and availability.

DBAs are essential in keeping databases safe from malicious attacks and perform regular maintenance to keep them running optimally.

A DBA’s job responsibilities may include designing and implementing data models, creating and modifying database structures, setting up user permissions, managing storage and archiving data, and troubleshooting any issues with databases.

Additionally, organizations may require DBAs to provide technical support to other departments, such as software developers or end users.

They must possess excellent technical knowledge of database management systems, programming languages, data security, server architecture, networking and operating systems.

Information technology manager

Information technology managers oversee installing and maintaining an organization’s hardware, software and networks. They are responsible for ensuring that all technical systems function correctly and securely.

They also develop strategies for integrating new technologies into existing ones and maintaining security protocols. IT managers must have excellent technical knowledge and be able to work with personnel from different departments to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

Computer forensics analyst

Computer forensics analysts are responsible for analyzing digital evidence from computers, mobile devices and other forms of data storage. They use specialized software to examine files and determine the nature of the data.

Computer forensics analysts are expected to be knowledgeable in various areas, including computer hardware and software, networking, operating systems, data storage, digital forensics tools, and applicable laws and regulations.

They typically work on cases related to corporate fraud, copyright infringement, cybercrime, hacking or other types of illegal activity.

Their duties may include conducting research, retrieving data from electronic sources, and making recommendations to law enforcement authorities.

Application security engineer

Application security engineers are responsible for designing and implementing security measures for applications and databases.

This may include developing secure coding practices, conducting vulnerability assessments, and ensuring that changes to applications or databases are adequately tested before deployment.

They are also responsible for maintaining compliance with industry standards and monitoring applications for suspicious activity. The successful candidate should have a strong knowledge of security principles, including encryption and authentication technologies.

Knowledge of various programming languages and platforms, such as Java and .NET, is also essential. In addition to technical knowledge, they must effectively communicate with stakeholders and customers to identify requirements and develop solutions to meet their needs.

Cloud security specialist

Cloud security specialists are responsible for ensuring the security of all data stored on cloud-based servers. They are tasked with developing and implementing best practices, policies and processes to protect cloud-based systems and applications from cyber threats.

Cloud security specialists must have extensive knowledge of cloud computing technology, industry standards and regulatory compliance requirements, encryption protocols and authentication methods.

Their duties may include conducting risk assessments, creating disaster recovery plans, configuring firewalls and virtual networks, monitoring logs and events for potential threats, developing security architectures and performing security audits.

They also need to be able to identify and respond to emerging threats, identify any weaknesses in existing systems, and develop solutions to resolve them.

Cloud security specialists must be well-versed in network security principles, such as access control, cryptography, application security, data security and system hardening.

Director of security

A director of security is responsible for designing and implementing an organization’s security policies and procedures. They ensure that the company’s systems and data are secure, both internally and externally, from cyber threats and other malicious activities.

The director of security also oversees installing and monitoring software solutions and hardware devices designed to detect and respond to cyber-attacks. They may also be in charge of developing training programs for employees to recognize and prevent cyber threats.

This role requires a deep understanding of cybersecurity principles and regulations. The regulations include experience with intrusion detection and prevention, threat modeling, cryptography, firewalls, network security, malware analysis, web application security, identity management and access control.

Cybersecurity consultant

Cybersecurity consultants are in high demand as organizations seek ways to protect their networks, data and systems from outside attacks or infiltration. Cybersecurity consultants assess organizations’ security needs and develop plans to secure their networks.

The primary responsibilities include analyzing the organization’s current security architecture, researching security solutions, and developing and implementing security policies and procedures.

They may also be called upon to provide training on security topics and assist in implementing new security technologies. To become a successful cybersecurity consultant, it is necessary to thoroughly understand network security, cryptography, security protocols, computer forensics and incident response.

Final thoughts

Cybersecurity is a field that is constantly growing and evolving, with many more businesses and organizations relying on professionals to protect their digital information. There are many exciting career paths for those interested in this field, from entry-level to highly specialized roles.

If you have the right skills, experience and aptitude, there is no limit to what you can achieve in cybersecurity. No matter what your background or experience level is, there is a role in the field of cybersecurity that will be the perfect fit for you.

Doing an online cybersecurity master’s degree will enhance your abilities and improve your chances of succeeding in this exciting and dynamic field.