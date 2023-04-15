Amnesia: The Bunker’s Release Postponed Once Again – Check out the Official Announcement!

Unfortunate news for the fans who have been looking forward to the release of Amnesia: The Bunker! Following a previous postponement, it looks like the game has been delayed once again!

Fortunately, however, gamers won’t have to wait much longer as the release date has only been pushed slightly.

More precisely, Frictional Games’ first person horror game Amnesia: The Bunker was postponed to May 23, which is only one week later than its initial release date announced for May 16.

This new official update comes after, earlier in the year, the game’s release was also postponed because of “a series of illnesses that have hindered the [game’s] development.”

With that being said, check out the newest announcement saying that Amnesia: The Bunker has been slightly delayed once again in full here!

It reads: “Hey Horror fans! Exciting news – Amnesia: The Bunker will be launching on May 23, 2023! Our friends from Frictional Games have decided to delay the release by a week for a couple of reasons. First, they are taking this extra time to add more polish to the game, ensuring that everything’s absolutely perfect for you all when it launches.”

“Second, they are carefully timing the release in order to avoid a week packed with other awesome titles from other talented studios. This decision means you can fully immerse yourselves in each gaming experience, without getting overwhelmed. We just cannot wait for you to experience this thrilling and unique take on the horror genre. Get ready to dive into the Bunker – it is going to be incredible! Stay excited, and see you soon!”

The postponement seems to have been requested in order to avoid titles scheduled to release the same week, although it also gives Frictional Games some extra time to make tweaks to Amnesia: The Bunker.

Some of the titles the horror game has now managed to avoid are: The Outlast Trials’ PC Early Access, Lego 2K Drive, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the latter of which is scheduled for release a week beforehand.