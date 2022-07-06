Apple Is Working On A Technology To Make It Easier To Use iPhone In Rain

Following the WWDC 2022 unveiling of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, its iPhone 11 series is likely to be showcased in September – this year. The Cupertino-based technology company has secured a patent relating to the use of the iPhone in damp settings in the middle of all the iPhone 14 speculations and rumors. According to the document, Apple is developing a system that will end up making it simpler for people to use their iPhones while it is raining.

‘Modifying functionality of electronic devices during a moisture exposure event,’ according to the USPTO, is the patent name. The patent was awarded on June 28, 2022, five months after it was filed in March 2021. When a device is subjected to moisture, the patent discusses how to alter the functioning of the device’s screen.

Devices that contain a capacitance sensor, a force analyzer, and a touch detector are described in a patent. The patent describes a device that has all three components. It also mentions a humidity sensor that can tell how much moisture is trapped in a protective coating on top of the display. By combining all four sensors together, it seems like Apple is hoping for improved response times in damp environments, such as rain or perhaps a swimming pool.

To put it another way, the iPhone will be able to be used in damp conditions thanks to a combination of technologies. There are a number of people who have taken their iPhones into the water to play music or take photos, and it is crucial to understand that these devices are water-resistant. Whenever the screen is covered with droplets, it is still tough to operate.

Aside from that, there is some data in the patent concerning the various modes of use that encompass dry, wet, and submerged. The iPhone’s UI may be altered depending on the settings and sensor data.