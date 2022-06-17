Apple Will Start Taking Pre-Orders for the New MacBook Pro

Pre-orders for Apple’s 13 inch MacBook Pro (2022) shall begin on June 17th. New M2 SoC-powered MacBook Airs (2022) & iOS 16, iPadOS 16, as well as macOS Ventura were also revealed at WWDC 2022 for Apple’s wide range of products, including iPhones, iPad but also MacBook laptops.

This Friday – June 17, around 5 a.m., Apple wrote on its website. At PDT, buyers may purchase the upgraded 13-inch MacBook Pro featuring M2 on apple.com, via Apple Store app, and via Apple Authorized Distributors and therefore will begin reaching customers globally on Friday, June 24.

The Apple 13 inch MacBook Pro (2022) has a Retina panel featuring True Tone tech that is preinstalled. Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro versions have a notch, while this variant does not. The 13-inch MacBook Pro includes standard with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD). In addition, the laptop’s battery capacity is expected to last upwards of 20 hours.

As of Apple’s newest M2 chipset, every 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) runs on 5nm architecture. According to Apple, the new M1 SoC has a 25% performance boost over the predecessor. The laptop comes standard with an 8-core CPU as well as a 10-core GPU. A sixteen-core Neural Engine is also part of the processing system.

In addition to this, the laptop is equipped with two Thunderbolt connections, an Apple Magic Keyboard, a Touch Bar, a Force Touch touchpad, and the well-known Touch ID fingerprint sensor. Users may enter data using the Touch Bar. It is crucial to note that the Touch Bar is not included with the 14-inch MacBook Pro in its base configuration. On June 17, individuals who are interested in reserving a device for themselves should do so by logging into the official Apple site.