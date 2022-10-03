Ashley Judd – All about the Actress’ Career, Net Worth, Personal Life and More!

Ashley Judd is a movie and TV actress and political activist and is also known for being the daughter of country singer Naomi Judd and the half-sister of Wynonna Judd.

Her father is a public figure as well – motivational speaker Michael Charles Ciminella.

Ashley’s acting career has spanned more than 30 years and she is just as passionate about her global humanitarian and political activism.

In fact, there have been multiple rumors that Judd was seriously considering a political career but this is yet to happen.

She was born on April 19, 1968, in Granada Hills, Los Angeles.

The star’s net worth is believed to be around $14 million according to the latest estimates (August, 2022.)

Ashley Judd married Scottish racing driver Dario Franchitti in 2001 but the two ended up getting a divorce after 12 years.

They did not have any kids together due to the fact that Ashley is an antinatalist.

As for her long career in film and television, the celebrity made her big debut in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in the early 1990s, appearing in two episodes of the popular series

Not too long after, she got a recurring role on “Sisters” and landed her very first movie role around the same time.

The actress was also part of the independent movie titled “Ruby in Paradise” which got her more roles in other big screen projects such as Smoke, Natural Born Killers and Heat.

Another iconic role she portrayed in the 1990s was none other than Marilyn Monroe in Norma Jean and Marilyn.

The 2000s were just as fruitful for Judd, who appeared in many movies including Frida, Twisted and Where the Heart Is.

Not only that but she was even part of the Broadway revival of the classic play “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”

Arguably, however, Ashley Judd reached the peak of her fame in the 2010s when she starred in wildly successful films such as Divergent and Insurgent.

This is also around the time she started to dedicate more time to political activism.

In 2013, Judd reportedly bought a modest house in Kentucky that cost no more than $120,000, which is rather affordable as far as celebrity real estate is concerned.

It has to be noted, however, that she most likely purchased this property purely for sentimental reasons since it used to belong to her father and she grew up there.