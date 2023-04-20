Diablo 4 Officially Gold More than A Month Before Release!

Blizzard has officially shared that Diablo 4 has already entered gold status, which is fantastic news for fans of the series, considering its release date of June 6 is still more than a month away.

For those who are not yet aware, a game achieving gold status indicates that its development is virtually complete and that it can be produced in large enough quantities to be sold to players.

In a press release, Blizzard has released the following statement:

“Going gold is truly a landmark milestone for the incredible Diablo IV team, who have worked so hard crafting the next generation installment of the iconic franchise. This is a concrete and meaningful step toward our June 6 launch. Whether players are veterans of our franchise or just jumping in for the first time, we cannot wait for everybody to experience the full game: taking part in the amazing storytelling, experimenting with character classes and with builds, and exploring what the endgame and dark world of Sanctuary has to offer,” said the general manager of Diablo, Rod Fergusson.

#DiabloIV has Gone Gold. Can you feel her presence now? See you in Sanctuary. 6.6.23 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OGX8oACUCr — Diablo (@Diablo) April 17, 2023

Now, gamers can look forward to a bunch of brand new features such as:

Play Your Own Way: With more possibilities than ever before, players may construct the fantasy character they have always wanted.

They can select from 5 distinct character classes, a plethora of accessories and talents, and any travel route they like.

Gameplay in an open environment with a full story campaign, more than 120 dungeons, hundreds of side missions, global bosses, and a huge amount of space to explore. New Endgame Systems: The huge paragon boards, Nightmare Dungeons, PvP zones, and Helltides, as well as the Tree of Whispers, allow gamers to continue developing and testing their talents in the endgame.

Are you excited to enjoy these features and more, starting with June 6 when the game comes out?