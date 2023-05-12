Disney Speedstorm Devs Address the Racer Nerf Requests from Players

The early access version of Disney Speedstorm was published last month, and gamers have observed that one of the racers in the game has grown far more popular when compared to all the other ones.

Gameloft claimed that Monsters, Inc. actor Mike Wazowski “appears regularly in Ranked Multiplayer with a high victory %” in a recent blog post on the game’s official website.

Despite this, the creator has stated that there aren’t any plans at the moment to nerf the character.

Gameloft predicts that when users improve the other races, they’ll switch away from Wazowski and begin utilizing them instead. Regardless, the developer, will continue to monitor everything for a while.

The blog post reads that “As players upgrade other Racers in order to match Mike’s level, we should likely see other Racers and Racer Classes become top picks to compete with. Additionally, as more players unlock, upgrade and get more comfortable with more Racers and Racer Classes, we also expect to see the gameplay experience balance out naturally and a more varied set of Racers on the winner’s podium. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and to update players.”

It is only natural that Gameloft would wait a little longer before making any nerf adjustments given that Disney Speedstorm has been accessible only for a few weeks at this point.

Players may begin to gravitate away from Mike Wazowski and in the direction of other racers, which is exactly what the creator wants to happen.

Disney Speedstorm’s future success depends on maintaining the game’s balance, therefore if something has to change, it probably will.

Several racers from various Disney and Pixar franchises may be found in Disney Speedstorm.

Mickey Mouse, Belle, Donald Duck, Jack Sparrow, Mulan, Mike Wazowski, Hercules, Figment, Baloo, Mowgli, and more characters may now be found racing in the game.

In order to keep the game entertaining and give players more motivation to remain with it, it is crucial to make sure that all the Disney favorites featured in the game are enjoyable to play so, hopefully, Gameloft will manage to make that happen.