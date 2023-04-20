Fortnite and The Last of Us Crossover May Be in the Works

One of the most appealing features of Fortnite now is its partnerships, as the game’s creator, Epic Games, is always on the lookout for fresh characters and skins for the passionate fanbase to enjoy.

With that being said, Donald Mustard has been questioned on the potential for a crossover of the game with The Last of Us at an event, according to a fresh report from @NotPaloLeaks (via @ShiinaBR), and Mustard said that it “might maybe happen in the future.”

That’s definitely not a certainty, so until there is a formal announcement, fans should take this with a grain of salt but it does sound like a possibility since the opposite was not stated either.

On the other hand, it’s not difficult to see Joel and Ellie as well as other The Last of Us-related stuff in the game!

Check out the tweet from @ShiinaBR in its entirety here: “Donald Mustard is at an event currently and when asked, he stated that a collaboration with ‘The Last of Us’ can possibly happen in the future. That is not a confirmation, but it means that there is at least a small chance it could happen in the future!”

Donald Mustard is currently at an event and when asked, he said that a collaboration with "The Last of Us" could possibly happen in the future 👀 That's not a confirmation, but it means there's at least a small chance it could happen in the future! (via @NotPaloleaks) pic.twitter.com/tkranNyYbl — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 15, 2023

Joel and Ellie wouldn’t be the first characters owned by PlayStation to have their own skins if they made an appearance in Fortnite after all.

As you may be aware, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, along with Kratos from God of War, have both been made available in the past.

It is obvious that this kind of thing has been done before, and The Last of Us’ huge popularity is a great reason to get a Fortnite feature as well.

While there is definitely no bad time to release this sort of a crossover, perhaps the perfect time for it would have been while the HBO adaptation was still airing, for publicity purposes.

Although Fortnite skins are not unique to one particular platform, all of these characters are owned by PlayStation.

As a result, Switch and Xbox gamers may also use Joel and Ellie.

Fans of Fortnite will have to wait and see how things turn out for the time being.

Even when Donald Mustard does end up teasing anything, there are so many various partnerships available in Fortnite that it may take months or even years for it to materialize.

With that in mind, fans could have to wait until Season 2 of The Last of Us is released if a partnership based on the game happens.