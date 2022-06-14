From Free to Fee: Telegram’s New Premium Subscription Plan

A subscription-based approach for Telegram members who still want access to all of the platform’s functionality has been introduced after months of speculation and speculation. Users would have to incur a monthly fee in the future to enjoy their preferred services on the site. Unfortunately, Telegram Premium’s cost and features have yet to be announced.

“Telegram Premium,” a membership plan for more features, performance, and resources, is set to be launched this month, Pavel Durov said in an announcement on the platform.. As a bonus, Telegram supporters will be able to get their hands on the latest features early. The platform, on the other hand, made it clear that all of the already available features would stay free. There will also be free access to certain of Telegram Premium’s capabilities for those who don’t have a subscription. For example, Premium customers will be permitted to send and receive huge files.

Durov concluded his remarks by saying that Telegram must be paid by its users, not by ads since this would allow the company to concentrate more on its users than on advertisers. Extra-large uploads, early exposure to different features, and special responses and stickers are just some of the perks that come with the Premium membership. Telegram Premium customers may soon be able to make use of additional capabilities that have been kept under wraps until now.

When well-known mobile developer as well as reversing engineering Alessandro Paluzzi uploaded a snapshot on his Twitter profile on May 27, 2022, the knowledge concerning Telegram’s Premium model appeared on the web. The statement that greets new Telegram users may be seen in the picture. According to the image, Telegram’s current message and the one that would appear once the Premium membership is available vary significantly.