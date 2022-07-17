Google Maps Is Now Working On Showing Electric Vehicle Drivers Fuel-Efficient Routes

Google Maps is indeed one of the most widely utilized applications for location-based services. In order to make it much more stable and user-friendly, Google constantly updates the program. Google introduced two new features previously this year: Immersive View as well as a tool for navigating toll roads.

For electric cars, the app is apparently focused on providing customers with the most fuel-efficient alternatives.

Code, as well as other arrangements, have been made for users to indicate the sort of car they are operating, namely gas, diesel, EV, plus hybrid, as per a 9To5Google article. Google will utilize the data entered by users to customize its navigation in order to discover a path that utilizes the least amount of gasoline or electricity possible. Fuel and energy savings will be further enhanced once the functionality is widely available.

According to 9To5Google, this is the wording that might be shown as part of the feature: “For the first time! Find routes that are more economical to drive based on the kind of engine in your car.” This information helps Maps locate the path that will conserve you the maximum gas or energy”. Although the beta version of the function is already accessible, gas and electric vehicle users may have to wait until they can use it.

It was in May that Google Maps introduced Immersive View, a novel feature that allows users to see the world around them in 3D. “A completely new approach to explore using Maps,” as Google puts it. For example, the business claims that Immersive View would allow viewers to feel “what a neighborhood or famous monument is like – and perhaps feel as though you are right there.”