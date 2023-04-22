Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Here’s How to Playtest the Game!

Fans of the magical sport may receive a preview of the game ahead of everyone else, but for that to happen, they must sign up quickly for the first ever playtest of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions!

That’s right! As you may or may not have heard already, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is an upcoming multiplayer game set in the wizarding world and its release has been confirmed by Warner Bros. Games.

Unsurprisingly, some fans are anxious to board their brooms and participate in the playtest.

Of course, not everyone will be able to, however.

Only a limited few lucky testers will have the opportunity to participate in the early access to the magical sports game offered by developer Unbroken Studios.

If fans want to participate in the first sneak peek, they must move swiftly and join up for the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions playtest so read on to find out what you need to do!

The announcement was made shortly after Hogwarts Legacy, an otherwise sizable wizarding world role-playing game that disappointed many players by excluding Quidditch.

After all, students may already access the game’s fully rendered Quidditch pitch and unlocked Quidditch equipment.

As a result, it was a little surprising when Portkey Games revealed that Hogwarts Legacy has no current plans for a Quidditch focused DLC.

But, as long as they register for the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions playtest, gamers may now scratch that itch in anticipation of the official release.

On April 21, the playtest for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will officially start, which is great news for fans everywhere.

Another good news is that there will be numerous rounds of playtests even though it will only last for one day, on Saturday, April 22, and then it will be over.

Players may sign up for “present and future playtests,” according to the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions FAQ.

Calling all Beaters, Chasers, Keepers, and Seekers! Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions limited playtest signups are live now! Sign up at https://t.co/E9cQekLOzV. #QuidditchChampions pic.twitter.com/AQhKfg4NKD — Warner Bros. Games (@wbgames) April 17, 2023

Unbroken Studios hasn’t said how many playtests are planned, but this does indicate that anybody who can’t attend the playtest on April 21–22 will have more opportunities in the future.

It’s likely that playtests will occur regularly given how brief the initial one is.

On the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions website, you may join up for the first playtest if you’re prepared to put on your flight goggles and enter the Quidditch field.

The next step is for fans to complete a brief submission form outlining their preferred platforms, games, and more.

They will be registered for all playtests, including the forthcoming one and all ones that come after, once they have submitted the form.

The process seems pretty straightforward so if this is something you really wish to be part of, don’t hesitate to try your luck!