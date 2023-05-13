Legend of Zelda Producer Would Love a Movie Adaptation Following Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Huge Success

The Legend of Zelda video game developer would want to see a movie version of the popular Nintendo franchise.

Over the past several years, video game adaptations have been getting more and more popular.

With The Last of Us HBO show and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Hollywood has finally figured out how to produce video game adaptations after countless failures throughout the years.

The latter, which earned over a billion dollars at the box office, has received positive reviews from fans despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

Fans have been speculating about what additional Nintendo games may be adapted even before the movie became successful.

Many people are eager to see spin-offs for the Mario movie, and District 9 director Neill Blomkamp has just entered the running for a Metroid movie.

With that being said, a Zelda movie could be getting closer to an actual release! Producer of The Legend of Zelda series, Eiji Aonuma mentioned his interest in a movie based on the franchise when speaking with Polygon on the release of the highly regarded The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

However, he pointed out that his curiosity alone is insufficient to start the process of making such a thing a reality.

The voice of fans everywhere could actually be what matters the most, according to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom director Hidemaro Fujibayashi.

Aonuma said that “I have to say, I’m interested. For sure. But it is not just me being interested in something that just makes things happen, unfortunately.”

We don’t yet know Nintendo’s intentions for future movies.

Although nothing’s been confirmed at this point in time, it appears that we may certainly expect additional Nintendo franchises, such as Zelda.

In either case, it will probably be several years before any of this even happens if they keep doing animation.

A Zelda movie might be delayed for more than five years since animated films take a very long time to produce.