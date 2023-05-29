Lionsgate Teases ‘John Wick’ Video Game Announcement

It appears that a new John Wick video game will be available soon. Since the first film in the franchise debuted in 2014, John Wick has grown to become one of the most well-known action franchises.

The sequels kept getting bigger and bigger, with John Wick Chapter 4 earning almost $500 million at the box office before being made available for streaming.

Excepting the upcoming spin-offs, the series seemed to have come to its official end but Lionsgate has just confirmed they’re also creating John Wick 5.

Nobody is exactly sure what it will look like but it is obvious that the studio has some grand plans for the franchise as a whole.

Additionally, a legitimate, high-quality AAA John Wick game is planned. The John Wick video game that Lionsgate hinted at last year seems to be approaching fruition after all.

A new John Wick video game is currently being actively considered by developers, according to Lionsgate executive Joe Drake, who also noted that there is a lot of excitement surrounding the IP.

Jon Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate, also stated that he hoped for “something more specific to announce soon on John Wick” in the world of video games.

“As it relates to the video game, we are continuing to have those conversations. There’s a ton of energy around it. What I would say is, with the success of a John Wick 4 that actually you see growth from 3% to 4%, which is very rare in any franchise, much less than action franchise, creates a lot of energy and excitement in the company. It does the same with filmmakers, and we’re now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there’s clear appetite by the audience,” Drake stated.

It appears that Lionsgate is still looking for a production company to work with on the John Wick project. While it’s still unclear which one will be, it appears that Lionsgate is gaining ground on a few contenders.

Lionsgate might reveal it as soon as a deal is signed with a logo or even a short CG cinematic, but fans should not count on seeing the game as a whole for at least another 3-5 years.