Little Nightmares 3 Seemingly in the Works – Details!

It appears that puloevenichhut ynotoutlet scarpeovye mandarinaducksaldi air max goaterra 2.0 borsegabsoutlet kleankanteentrinkflasche diegodallapalmaoutlet ynotborse 24bottles capsvondutch coralblueoutlet loevenichmutze diegodallapalmaoutlet wmns air 1 mid blisher behind Little Nightmares Bandai Namco, is working on the third installment in the series already!

After the 2017 drop of the very first Little Nightmares, the equally successful sequel, Little Nightmares 2, was released in 2021.

And now that both games have received praise from critics and consumers alike, Bandai Namco appears to be hiring employees for what may be Little Nightmares 3.

A new job posting for a production assistant at Bandai Namco was discovered on LinkedIn, hinting at the existence of a new Little Nightmares game.

Little Nightmares 3 isn’t mentioned specifically in this job description, but it does mention that the successful applicant will work on the property.

As a result, it appears to be very obvious that another new installment in the franchise is being made in some way.

The job’s official description reads that: “You will join the Production department for the team dedicated to our headline IP: Little Nightmares. You will also provide support in relation to the day to day production activities related to assigned projects (coordination, milestone reviews support, documentation, etc.)”

The possible Little Nightmares 3 will not be created by Tarsier Studios, in contrast to the other two games in the franchise.

Tarsier created the first two games, but after being bought out by Embracer Group, it was unable to continue since Bandai Namco owns the Little Nightmares IP.

This new job posting makes it quite clear that Bandai Namco is putting together a new team that will work on Little Nightmares 3 (or simply another game) in the near future.

All that being said, it’s very likely that we will not hear or get to see anything official regarding a third Little Nightmares game for a quite a while given the fact that Bandai Namco is still looking for a team to work on this project.