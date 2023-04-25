Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Devs React to Complaints About the Lack of Updates

The developer of Marvel’s Spider-Man and its follow-up, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, meant to be released sometime this year, Insomniac Games, has finally responded to fan complaints about the lack of updates on the upcoming PlayStation 5 sequel.

Neither Insomniac, nor PlayStation has shared anything new regarding Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel since it was first announced back in 2021.

However, even though the release is still planned for 2023, some fans have begun to worry about a potential postponement.

Fortunately, this does not appear to be the case as Insomniac has now made an effort to soothe some of the concerns out there.

Insomniac Games reacted to a fan’s question about the lack of new information or gameplay videos during a recent social media engagement.

As it turns out, Spider-Man 2’s development is progressing well, even though Insomniac would not specify when further information may be revealed.

Insomniac went on to plead with fans to wait a little bit longer to find out more information on the game’s development.

“Because we are in the kitchen. It smells good in there, but we simply ask for a little more patience,” Insomniac wrote on Twitter.

Judging by the updates we’ve seen recently, it is probable that we will see more of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sooner rather than later.

This is specifically because it is said that Sony will host its upcoming PlayStation Showcase event sometime next month.

It is almost certain that Insomniac would heavily emphasize Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at this presentation, assuming that it does come to be.

But as of right now, the only thing that we can say for sure is that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will debut on PS5 sometime this fall!

According to rumors circulating online at the moment, a September release date is most likely. However, we won’t know for sure whether this is true until we get more official information from PlayStation.