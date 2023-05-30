Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Here’s Everything to Know About the Symbiote Suit!

New gameplay video for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 showed that Peter Parker would be donning the famous black symbiote costume for a portion of the game’s plot.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the symbiote had been hinted about, with Norman Osborn and Curt Connors utilizing it to cure Harry Osborn from the deadly sickness his mother had died of years earlier.

In the new gameplay of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Peter utilizes the symbiote to thwart Kraven’s squad of hunters who are attempting to find Dr. Curt Connors after the scientist turned into The Lizard.

The symbiote-enhanced attacks of Peter are revealed to be more violent, taking out huge groups of hunters and vehicles with the suit’s tentacles.

Peter’s spider-like abilities are enhanced in almost every aspect by the Venom symbiote, which joins with its host and may make it stronger.

However, as it progressively seizes control, it begins to wear down its host, making them even more hostile and corrupt.

This appears to be the case in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as Miles and Ganke even mention Peter’s more combative behavior, which may hint at a potential confrontation between the Spider-Men later on during the game.

The gameplay also confirms that, despite the absence of co-op, Miles’ Spider-Man will be playable in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as well.

In addition, Ultimate Spider-Man demonstrated how the suit might physically harm wearers if it wasn’t fed regularly.

However, this does not appear to be the case in this particular gameplay, with Insomniac likely adopting a more conventional approach to the symbiote’s corruption.

Although this has subsequently become popularized in the Venom movies.

Finally, Peter comes to understand the influence the symbiote has on him—primarily by the way he treats Mary Jane and other members of his family—and rids of it.

The symbiote seeks a new host after this split, giving birth to Venom.

Although it is not quite known how the symbiote ended up in Manhattan, most comics depict it as an alien.

Peter discovers a device he believes to be a fabric replicator after breaking his first suit in combat during the Secret Wars comics storyline in 1984 and that’s when he uses it for the first time.

Considering that the symbiote has been present in Manhattan for some time as part of Harry’s experimental therapy, it is extremely improbable that this is the situation in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

It is still possible that the symbiote came from space, however, as it does in the majority of Spider-Man fiction.

The fact that it was used to treat Harry’s fatal disease suggests that it may have been man-made, similar to the Venom suit from Ultimate Spider-Man, which was created by Peter Parker and Eddie Brock’s parents, in hopes of curing cancer.

This would definitely be more in line with Insomniac’s villains up to this point.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Peter appears to be attempting to protect Connors from Kraven’s assailants, suggesting that they may be allies.

Peter might have gained the suit through time spent in Connors’ lab if he hadn’t obtained it after his reunion with Harry, an early youth friend who Norman was finally freeing from the experiment at the conclusion of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Miles’ response when he sees the suit in the gameplay footage suggests that it’s the first time he’s seen Peter wearing it; hence, Peter may have obtained it right before this scene while he was trying to find The Lizard.