Microsoft Ends Xbox 360 Games On Xbox Live Gold

As of October, Microsoft has told Xbox Gold users that the program would no longer be providing Xbox 360 titles to the services. If you want to enjoy online games on Xbox Live, you’ll need Xbox Gold, which is a membership service.

Xbox Gold had already been something of an afterthought for many gamers in recent times, as Microsoft has focused all of its attention on Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Gold subscribers get one extra game every month like PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers do. With PlayStation Plus, you’ll have access to PS5 games, which are generally of better quality than Xbox Gold titles.

Starting in October, Xbox Games With Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 games (Microsoft has reached the limits to adding new X360 games to GWG). GWG will continue to offer Xbox One games. Any claimed Xbox 360 GWG titles can be redownloaded regardless of membership pic.twitter.com/WHuuVniqBn — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 5, 2022

Xbox One, Xbox 360 & original Xbox games are often included in the Xbox Game Pass, while Xbox One; Xbox 360, plus original Xbox games are included with the Xbox Gold subscription. In comparison to PlayStation Plus Essential, Xbox Gold offers games from previous consoles, which is a nice perk. However, this might shift in the future, since PlayStation Plus has just reintroduced vintage titles back into the mix.

Xbox Gold’s periodic deals are seldom exciting, and that will be increasingly truer in 2022. In Europe, Xbox Gold members have started getting letters suggesting too that Xbox Games For Gold would no longer add fresh Xbox 360 games beginning in October, as per Twitter user Wario64. It is possible to reclaim Xbox 360 titles that have previously been obtained as part of prior months.

When contrasted to the obscure indie games that comprise the Xbox Gold selection each month, Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S experience a considerably nicer time with maximum compatibility than its competitors, including PlayStation Plus Extra, which even resorts to streamed for PS3 games. While future Xbox One titles will be added to Games With Gold, the collection will tend to diminish in value since the best titles are currently available on Xbox Game Pass.