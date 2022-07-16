Microsoft Still Plans To Move Forward With Future Versions of Windows As Fast As Possible, Windows 12 May Be On The Way

Microsoft had high hopes for the launch of Windows 11, but it hasn’t met those expectations. Even though a large number of PC users upgraded to Windows 11 shortly after its release, the rate of adoption has now slowed to a crawl in the months thereafter. As of this writing, around 20 percent of Windows users are now on Windows 11. Nevertheless, Microsoft looks to be pressing ahead with future editions of the OS, notwithstanding the limited popularity of Windows 11. It’s possible that Windows 12 will arrive sooner than most people think.

A “major” version of Windows will be released every three years, as per a claim from WindowsCentral; Microsoft is altering its development calendar in this direction. There is a chance that Microsoft will release Windows 12 in 2024, or whatever the company chooses to title the next version of Windows. According to the source, Microsoft is presently referring to the 2024 edition of Windows as “Next Valley,” which seems to be a short-term moniker for the next version.

Microsoft expects to offer more frequent feature upgrades for Windows from now until 2024, in contrast to the substantial yearly improvements planned in 2021. Beginning in 2023, smaller upgrades are known as “Moments” and will be distributed 4 times a year.

Despite the fact that the delivery of a big Windows update in 2024 may seem to be close at hand, Microsoft has actually put the release off. For a long time, Microsoft has planned on releasing its next significant Windows update in 2023, dubbed from within as Sun Valley 3. With the recent separation of Sun Valley 3’s functionalities, they will be incorporated into the Moments updates that were previously announced. Microsoft has yet to comment on the existence of these new features in Windows 11.

Although the next major version of Windows will arrive in 2024 rather than 2023 as originally planned, the move to a 3-year delivery cycle represents a quickening compared to earlier plans.