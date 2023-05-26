Mortal Kombat 1 – Gameplay Reveal Plans Official

The release date for the Mortal Kombat 1 game’s first official gameplay trailer has been confirmed by NetherRealm Studios and WB Games.

The upcoming Mortal Kombat mainline installment was just revealed in the form of a CGI teaser trailer, much to the excitement of fans who have been looking forward to it.

Since then, fans have been wondering when Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay will be presented, and now NetherRealm has given them a precise date that can be marked on the calendar.

It was also announced that Mortal Kombat 1 would have its gameplay global debut on June 8 at Summer Game Fest.

In conjunction with this screening of MK1, director Ed Boon will join on-air with presenter Geoff Keighley to discuss the game.

No details on the duration of this presentation were given, however it is probable that we’ll witness a variety of various characters from Mortal Kombat 1 in action.

Mortal Kombat 1’s entire list of combatants has still not been revealed by NetherRealm.

Currently, Liu Kang, Shang Tsung, Kung Lao, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Kitana, Raiden, Mileena, and Johnny Cage have all been confirmed to make an appearance in the game.

It also appears that the DLC fighters that will be part of MK1’s Kombat Pack add-on have been leaked, however NetherRealm has not yet confirmed the leak.

The only important detail regarding Mortal Kombat 1 that we can say for sure for now is that it will launch on September 19 on current gen consoles, Nintendo Switch, as well as on PC.

Gamers who also pre-order the game now will be able to enter the beta in August and will be able to play as Shang Tsung.