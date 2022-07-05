New Leaks Reveal What The iPhone 14 Series May Look Like

Apple’s iPhone 14 generation is scheduled to be unveiled in the coming months, but rumors concerning its pricing have already emerged. The features and pricing of both the iPhone 14 Pro as well as iPhone 14 Pro Max have been leaked by Anthony, a Twitter user known as @TheGalox.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro is expected to include an AMOLED screen with a 6.1-inch screen resolution of 120Hz. The A16 Bionic CPU and a 3,200 mAh capacity are likely candidates for the smartphone’s powertrain.

Apple has not verified or denied any of these gossips, so take them with a grain of salt.

The iPhone 14 Pro’s main lens is expected to have a 48MP resolution, while the two secondary cameras are expected to be 12MP apiece. What’s more, according to the post, the iPhone 14 Pro will cost at least $1,099.

iPhone 14 Pro Max is rumored to include a 6.7-inch screen, 4,323 mAh capacity, and a starting price of $1,199. The iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max would cost at least $100 more than just the iPhone 13 Pro but also iPhone 13 Max, if the pricing is true.

According to information obtained through a disclosure by ShrimpApplePro, the battery pack of Apple’s iPhone 14 generation will be more than that of the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13’s 3,227 mAh battery capacity is virtually identical to the 3,279 mAh battery of the iPhone 14, according to the source. iPhone 13 has a video playing time of approximately nearly 18 hours, which is worth mentioning in this section. The iPhone 14 Max, which is expected to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 14 range, is rumored to feature a 4,325 mAh cell capacity.