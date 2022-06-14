OnePlus 10T Renders Leaked Showing The Design, Display & Notch

According to certain rumors, OnePlus is going to release the OnePlus 10 / OnePlus 10T, and a few renderings of the device have appeared on the web. In fact, several rumors have also revealed the phone’s specs.

According to alleged renderings, the OnePlus 10T will include a punch-hole screen in the center of the device’s display surface. In spite of the phone’s aesthetically pleasing display, it sports what seems to be an unusually large notch compared to its competitors. It is noteworthy that the OnePlus 10T does not include the renowned alert slider, which allows users to move a tiny button to adjust different sound presets.

A lot of the design on the rear of the phone is similar to this same OnePlus 10 Pro, notably the lens placement. The LED flash is located in a round cutout on the back of the camera. The lens bezel on the OnePlus 10T might be as much as a third of the phone’s length, as shown in the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. Indian whistleblower @HeyitsYogesh & Onsitego reportedly released the renderings that have appeared on the web.

The OnePlus 10T is expected to include a 6.7-inch – FHD+ AMOLED panel with a frame rate of up to 120Hz, based on many rumors. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus – Gen 1 processor is believed to drive the device’s internals. In addition, a 4,800 mAh pack with 150W rapid charging is expected to be included in the device. An in-display fingerprint sensor and dual speakers are other possible additions for said OnePlus 10.

A triple-camera arrangement might be seen on the back of the phone. As far as we know, this phone has a 50MP camera with an optical image stabilizer built-in. The smartphone’s 3rd lens is expected to be a 2MP macro lens, with a 16MP ultrawide sensor as the product’s secondary camera. A 32MP selfie camera is said to be included in the device’s front surface.