Pokemon Light Platinum – All You Need to Know!

If you wish to experience Pokemon NDS on your GBA emulator, then you should certainly try out the impressive Pokemon Light Platinum feature!

There is no doubt that you will be surprised by it since it is capable of simply taking the whole experience to the next level for you.

Pokemon Light Platinum is a Pokemon Ruby-based rom hack that offers engaging gameplay, impressive new graphics, a great soundtrack, a variety of extra items, events, as well as some new Pokemon and much more!

Since the original Ruby game version has been out for a while it may feel a little old and boring at times, which is why you may want to try this rom hack out and see if it takes your gaming experience to the next level or not. Spoiler alert – it will!

Playing Pokemon Light Platinum might just bring you so much joy and fun that you won’t be able to stop playing for many hours on end, just trying to complete the entire story in one sitting out of a curiosity to see it all unfold as soon as possible.

And if you aren’t convinced yet or simply wish to know more before you embark on this amazing new adventure, here are some of the features included:

– New leaders and Elite Four

– The new region ZHERY

– Some new rivals

– Some brand new Pokemons from all regions, including Hoen, Johto, Kanto, and Sinnoh

– You’ll get to travel to other areas

– You’ll get to catch all Pokemons Legendaries

– The game comes with new and exciting events, sprites and tiles

– There is even a never before featured final event dubbed as the Pokemon World Championship.

Pokemon Light Platinum is not only fun and exciting but it’s also great for those less experienced when it comes to gaming since it’s super easy to play, but that’s not to say die-hard gamers won’t love it just as much.

To make everything even simpler, you can just save and enjoy it on your GBA Emulator – VBA, which allows for portability and convenience so you can take it everywhere with you and play whenever you have some free time like when you’re on a bus heading to work or school, for instance.