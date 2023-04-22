Remnant 2 – Check out the Game’s Second Trailer!

Great news for gamers everywhere who have been looking forward to getting to see more of what this upcoming game has to offer!

A fresh trailer for Remnant 2 has been published by Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games and it looks like it was well worth the wait!

One of the game’s character types, the so-called handler, is highlighted in the trailer.

As the name implies, the handler battles with a canine companion that may be programmed to tank, heal, and also attack while also bestowing the squad with matching bonuses.

Additionally, the Kinship trait lowers all friendly fire, which is quite beneficial if you want to spray and pray or use explosives close to your friends.

The dog, interestingly enough, is immortal, which is obviously really useful but that’s not to say it’s too OP.

If its HP runs out, it will just lie down until it receives its proper compensation from the handler in the form of love and encouragement.

The new trailer is shown down below!

In a previous dog-focused trailer, we had already seen the handler in action, however so while this second release is not entirely new, it just offers an extensive look over what’s to come.

If you are not familiar with Remnant 2, it is the follow-up to Remnant: From the Ashes and combines exploration, difficult enemies, and epic boss fights with melee and ranged combat.

Although it is an action adventure RPG similar to Souls, it has a unique twist.

Gamers have access to an arsenal of firearms instead of just melee weapons and spells, which is a clear departure from the archetypes established by the majority of Souls titles that came before it.

The game will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in the summer of this year.

In the meantime, the first trailer showcasing the game’s eerie yet gorgeous world is also available if you’d like to see more.