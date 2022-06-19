Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Leak – Three Colors Along With Small and Large Models

This year, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 5. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will be available in two versions, the ordinary Galaxy Watch 5 as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, according to fresh information given by well-known tipster @evlelaks. The report also shows that perhaps the Galaxy Watch 5 would be available in 2 sizes – compact and big – based on the rumor. There is also speculation that the watch will feature Silver; Pink Gold as well as Graphite.

According to the latest rumor, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro would only be available in a single size: big. Instead of one color, the Pro model might have 2: Black Titanium & Gray Titanium, as opposed to the single color of the standard model. The codenames for both versions, the Galaxy Watch 5 as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, have been revealed in the release.

Another story claims that the Galaxy Watch 5 will not have a Classic model. The Galaxy Watch 5, as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, will indeed be 2 of Samsung’s forthcoming smartwatches. However, there is no word in the story on whether or not either of these devices or even one of them, would come equipped with a spinning bezel.

Galaxy Watch 5 may only be offered in a single size for the Pro, according to the rumor, however, the standard Galaxy Watch 5 will have a choice of two different sizes. One UI centered on Wear OS 3.0 will also be used in the forthcoming wristwatch. As a reminder, the Galaxy Watch 4 & Galaxy Watch 4 – Classic would be the first wearables to use the Wear OS 3 operating system.

The 40mm & 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch – 5 models will have bigger battery packs. Galaxy Watch 5 40mm & Galaxy Watch 5 44mm will both have a 276 mAh battery, according to a certificate from Safety Korea, according to the outlet. The Galaxy Watch 4 (40m has a battery of 247 mAh, while the Galaxy Watch 4 44mm seems to have a capacity of 361 mAh.