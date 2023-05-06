Spider-Man Remastered for the PS5 to Get a Standalone Release Soon

Since its release on the PS5 back in 2020, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has been accessible only to those who also own Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

That being said, PlayStation has announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will soon be made available as a standalone purchase but also as an upgrade for gamers who already own the base version.

There is one more caveat, though: if you obtained Marvel’s Spider-Man as a free game as part of your PlayStation Plus membership, you will not be able to upgrade it to the PS5 version that has been digitally remastered.

A precise release date has not yet been determined, but the announcement coming from PlayStation is as official as they come. In the event that you do not already own Marvel’s Spider-Man for the last gen, you can purchase it from the PlayStation Store for only $49.99.

If you choose to do so, you can upgrade the PS4 game to the PS5 version for no more than $10.

The catch, however, is that it only applies to PlayStation Plus subscribers who received Marvel’s Spider-Man through the subscription.

As you may remember, Marvel’s Spider-Man used to be part of PlayStation Now, and when PlayStation updated its PS Plus tiers, it became one of the many games that were available to subscribers of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Deluxe.

As a result, many more players may now download the game for no additional cost over what you already paid for your PS Plus subscription.

The good news is that those who were able to play the game in this way can continue to do so, but the bad news is that you will not be able to upgrade your copy of the game to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered by paying the $10 to PlayStation.

PlayStation’s blog reads: “PlayStation Plus members who claimed any edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man via their subscription are not eligible for the PS5 upgrade.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 prequel comic announced for Free Comic Book Day. More details: https://t.co/TzP57zJfk3 pic.twitter.com/BSdEUIE5Ak — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 3, 2023

No explanation was given as to why users will not be able to upgrade the game in this way, but it might be related to the fact that if you purchase it through PS Plus, you don’t theoretically own it.

You would lose $10 and have no Spider-Man in your library upon letting your subscription expire, and the upgraded Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered would also become just as unplayable.

Additionally, Marvel’s Spider-Man’s removal from the PS Plus library coincides with this announcement. This month, the base game will no longer be available through the subscription.

A prequel comic for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was also revealed along with the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, supposedly to fill in the gaps in between the games.