The New Frontier of Identity: Exploring the 72 Genders

Edelmira Childers
In today’s world, the concept of gender has evolved far beyond the binary framework of male and female. It’s crucial to recognize and respect the myriad ways individuals identify themselves. This not only fosters inclusivity but also enriches our understanding of human diversity.

What Does It Mean to Have 72 Genders?

The idea of 72 genders stems from the belief that gender is a complex construct, not limited to just male and female. This expansive view allows for a more nuanced understanding of identity, taking into account various factors like emotional state, social influence, and personal preference.

The Genders: A Comprehensive Table

GenderDescription
AbimegenderAssociated with being profound, deep, and infinite.
Adamas GenderRefuses to be categorized in any specific form.
AerogenderInfluenced by an individual’s surroundings.
AesthetigenderDerived from aesthetics.
AffectugenderInfluenced by mood swings.
AgenderA neutral gender, not connected to any gender.
AgenderfluxMostly agender with minor shifts.
AlexigenderFluid between more than one gender but unable to specify.
AliusgenderExcluded from common gender descriptors.
AmaregenderChanges according to emotional affiliations.
AmbigenderRelating to two genders simultaneously.
AmbonecIdentifies as both man and woman but belongs to neither.
AmicagenderChanges according to the type of friend you have.
AndrogyneA mix of masculine and feminine genders.
AnesigenderFeels close to a specific gender but identifies with another.
AngenitalDesires to be without primary sexual characteristics.
AnogenderFades in and out but returns to the same feeling.
AnongenderUnknown to the person or people around them.
AntegenderProtean and formless.
AnxiegenderCharacterized by anxiety.
ApagenderBased on apathy towards one’s gender.
ApconsugenderHides its primary associated characteristics.
AstergenderFeels bright and celestial.
Astral GenderRelated to space.
AutigenderRelated to being autistic.
AutogenderDeeply personal and associated to one’s own self.
AxigenderBetween agender and any other type of gender.
BigenderRelates to having two genders.
BiogenderClosely related to nature.
BlurgenderMore than one gender type, usually blurred together.
BoyfluxMostly male but with fluctuations.
BurstgenderIntense bursts of feelings.
CaelgenderShares characteristics from outer space.
CassgenderGender is unimportant and irrelevant.
CassfluxIndifferent towards gender but fluctuates in intensity.
CavusgenderIdentified with depression.
CendgenderChanges between one typical gender and its opposite.
CeterofluidFluctuates among male, female, and other genders.
CeterogenderA nonbinary gender with specific masculine, feminine, or neutral feelings.
CisgenderRelates to the gender assigned at birth.
CloudgenderAssociated with depersonalization and derealization disorder.
CollgenderToo many genders simultaneously.
ColorgenderDescribed with one or more colors.
CommogenderNot cisgender but identifies with the assigned gender for the time being.
CondigenderAssociated with the self under specific conditions.
DeliciagenderChooses a gender that fits best.
DemifluidMultiple genders, some static and some fluid.
DemifluxA mix of multiple genders, some static and some fluctuating.
DemigenderPartial characteristics of one gender and another.
DomgenderMultiple genders but one is dominant.
DuragenderOne gender is more long-lasting compared to others.
EgogenderPersonal and related to an individual’s experience.
EpiceneCannot associate with either of the binary genders.
EsspigenderExists on a higher plane and relates to spirits.
ExgenderRefusal to identify with any genders.
ExistigenderExists only when thought about intentionally.
FemfluidFluid or fluctuating regarding feminine genders.
FemgenderNonbinary and always feminine.
FluidfluxFluid between two or more genders with fluctuating intensity.
GemigenderTwo opposite genders that work together.
GenderblankIdentified with blank space.
GenderfluidFluid between infinite feelings.
GenderfuzzMore than one gender, blurred together.

The Role of Society and Culture

Society and culture play a significant role in how we understand and express gender. The concept of 72 genders challenges traditional norms and invites us to be more open-minded and accepting.

The Psychological Perspective

Understanding the 72 genders also has psychological implications. For instance, some genders are influenced by emotional states, mental health conditions, or even spiritual beliefs. This adds another layer of complexity to the already intricate tapestry of human identity.

The Importance of Respect and Inclusion

The key takeaway is the importance of respect and inclusion for all, regardless of how one identifies. Using correct pronouns and being open to learning about different gender identities can go a long way in fostering a more inclusive environment.

Note: This article is not a complete list of all the genders, as the concept of gender is ever-evolving.

