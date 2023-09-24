The New Frontier of Identity: Exploring the 72 Genders

In today’s world, the concept of gender has evolved far beyond the binary framework of male and female. It’s crucial to recognize and respect the myriad ways individuals identify themselves. This not only fosters inclusivity but also enriches our understanding of human diversity.
What Does It Mean to Have 72 Genders?
The idea of 72 genders stems from the belief that gender is a complex construct, not limited to just male and female. This expansive view allows for a more nuanced understanding of identity, taking into account various factors like emotional state, social influence, and personal preference.
The Genders: A Comprehensive Table
|Gender
|Description
|Abimegender
|Associated with being profound, deep, and infinite.
|Adamas Gender
|Refuses to be categorized in any specific form.
|Aerogender
|Influenced by an individual’s surroundings.
|Aesthetigender
|Derived from aesthetics.
|Affectugender
|Influenced by mood swings.
|Agender
|A neutral gender, not connected to any gender.
|Agenderflux
|Mostly agender with minor shifts.
|Alexigender
|Fluid between more than one gender but unable to specify.
|Aliusgender
|Excluded from common gender descriptors.
|Amaregender
|Changes according to emotional affiliations.
|Ambigender
|Relating to two genders simultaneously.
|Ambonec
|Identifies as both man and woman but belongs to neither.
|Amicagender
|Changes according to the type of friend you have.
|Androgyne
|A mix of masculine and feminine genders.
|Anesigender
|Feels close to a specific gender but identifies with another.
|Angenital
|Desires to be without primary sexual characteristics.
|Anogender
|Fades in and out but returns to the same feeling.
|Anongender
|Unknown to the person or people around them.
|Antegender
|Protean and formless.
|Anxiegender
|Characterized by anxiety.
|Apagender
|Based on apathy towards one’s gender.
|Apconsugender
|Hides its primary associated characteristics.
|Astergender
|Feels bright and celestial.
|Astral Gender
|Related to space.
|Autigender
|Related to being autistic.
|Autogender
|Deeply personal and associated to one’s own self.
|Axigender
|Between agender and any other type of gender.
|Bigender
|Relates to having two genders.
|Biogender
|Closely related to nature.
|Blurgender
|More than one gender type, usually blurred together.
|Boyflux
|Mostly male but with fluctuations.
|Burstgender
|Intense bursts of feelings.
|Caelgender
|Shares characteristics from outer space.
|Cassgender
|Gender is unimportant and irrelevant.
|Cassflux
|Indifferent towards gender but fluctuates in intensity.
|Cavusgender
|Identified with depression.
|Cendgender
|Changes between one typical gender and its opposite.
|Ceterofluid
|Fluctuates among male, female, and other genders.
|Ceterogender
|A nonbinary gender with specific masculine, feminine, or neutral feelings.
|Cisgender
|Relates to the gender assigned at birth.
|Cloudgender
|Associated with depersonalization and derealization disorder.
|Collgender
|Too many genders simultaneously.
|Colorgender
|Described with one or more colors.
|Commogender
|Not cisgender but identifies with the assigned gender for the time being.
|Condigender
|Associated with the self under specific conditions.
|Deliciagender
|Chooses a gender that fits best.
|Demifluid
|Multiple genders, some static and some fluid.
|Demiflux
|A mix of multiple genders, some static and some fluctuating.
|Demigender
|Partial characteristics of one gender and another.
|Domgender
|Multiple genders but one is dominant.
|Duragender
|One gender is more long-lasting compared to others.
|Egogender
|Personal and related to an individual’s experience.
|Epicene
|Cannot associate with either of the binary genders.
|Esspigender
|Exists on a higher plane and relates to spirits.
|Exgender
|Refusal to identify with any genders.
|Existigender
|Exists only when thought about intentionally.
|Femfluid
|Fluid or fluctuating regarding feminine genders.
|Femgender
|Nonbinary and always feminine.
|Fluidflux
|Fluid between two or more genders with fluctuating intensity.
|Gemigender
|Two opposite genders that work together.
|Genderblank
|Identified with blank space.
|Genderfluid
|Fluid between infinite feelings.
|Genderfuzz
|More than one gender, blurred together.
The Role of Society and Culture
Society and culture play a significant role in how we understand and express gender. The concept of 72 genders challenges traditional norms and invites us to be more open-minded and accepting.
The Psychological Perspective
Understanding the 72 genders also has psychological implications. For instance, some genders are influenced by emotional states, mental health conditions, or even spiritual beliefs. This adds another layer of complexity to the already intricate tapestry of human identity.
The Importance of Respect and Inclusion
The key takeaway is the importance of respect and inclusion for all, regardless of how one identifies. Using correct pronouns and being open to learning about different gender identities can go a long way in fostering a more inclusive environment.
Note: This article is not a complete list of all the genders, as the concept of gender is ever-evolving.