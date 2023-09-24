The New Frontier of Identity: Exploring the 72 Genders

In today’s world, the concept of gender has evolved far beyond the binary framework of male and female. It’s crucial to recognize and respect the myriad ways individuals identify themselves. This not only fosters inclusivity but also enriches our understanding of human diversity.

What Does It Mean to Have 72 Genders?

The idea of 72 genders stems from the belief that gender is a complex construct, not limited to just male and female. This expansive view allows for a more nuanced understanding of identity, taking into account various factors like emotional state, social influence, and personal preference.

The Genders: A Comprehensive Table

Gender Description Abimegender Associated with being profound, deep, and infinite. Adamas Gender Refuses to be categorized in any specific form. Aerogender Influenced by an individual’s surroundings. Aesthetigender Derived from aesthetics. Affectugender Influenced by mood swings. Agender A neutral gender, not connected to any gender. Agenderflux Mostly agender with minor shifts. Alexigender Fluid between more than one gender but unable to specify. Aliusgender Excluded from common gender descriptors. Amaregender Changes according to emotional affiliations. Ambigender Relating to two genders simultaneously. Ambonec Identifies as both man and woman but belongs to neither. Amicagender Changes according to the type of friend you have. Androgyne A mix of masculine and feminine genders. Anesigender Feels close to a specific gender but identifies with another. Angenital Desires to be without primary sexual characteristics. Anogender Fades in and out but returns to the same feeling. Anongender Unknown to the person or people around them. Antegender Protean and formless. Anxiegender Characterized by anxiety. Apagender Based on apathy towards one’s gender. Apconsugender Hides its primary associated characteristics. Astergender Feels bright and celestial. Astral Gender Related to space. Autigender Related to being autistic. Autogender Deeply personal and associated to one’s own self. Axigender Between agender and any other type of gender. Bigender Relates to having two genders. Biogender Closely related to nature. Blurgender More than one gender type, usually blurred together. Boyflux Mostly male but with fluctuations. Burstgender Intense bursts of feelings. Caelgender Shares characteristics from outer space. Cassgender Gender is unimportant and irrelevant. Cassflux Indifferent towards gender but fluctuates in intensity. Cavusgender Identified with depression. Cendgender Changes between one typical gender and its opposite. Ceterofluid Fluctuates among male, female, and other genders. Ceterogender A nonbinary gender with specific masculine, feminine, or neutral feelings. Cisgender Relates to the gender assigned at birth. Cloudgender Associated with depersonalization and derealization disorder. Collgender Too many genders simultaneously. Colorgender Described with one or more colors. Commogender Not cisgender but identifies with the assigned gender for the time being. Condigender Associated with the self under specific conditions. Deliciagender Chooses a gender that fits best. Demifluid Multiple genders, some static and some fluid. Demiflux A mix of multiple genders, some static and some fluctuating. Demigender Partial characteristics of one gender and another. Domgender Multiple genders but one is dominant. Duragender One gender is more long-lasting compared to others. Egogender Personal and related to an individual’s experience. Epicene Cannot associate with either of the binary genders. Esspigender Exists on a higher plane and relates to spirits. Exgender Refusal to identify with any genders. Existigender Exists only when thought about intentionally. Femfluid Fluid or fluctuating regarding feminine genders. Femgender Nonbinary and always feminine. Fluidflux Fluid between two or more genders with fluctuating intensity. Gemigender Two opposite genders that work together. Genderblank Identified with blank space. Genderfluid Fluid between infinite feelings. Genderfuzz More than one gender, blurred together.

The Role of Society and Culture

Society and culture play a significant role in how we understand and express gender. The concept of 72 genders challenges traditional norms and invites us to be more open-minded and accepting.

The Psychological Perspective

Understanding the 72 genders also has psychological implications. For instance, some genders are influenced by emotional states, mental health conditions, or even spiritual beliefs. This adds another layer of complexity to the already intricate tapestry of human identity.

The Importance of Respect and Inclusion

The key takeaway is the importance of respect and inclusion for all, regardless of how one identifies. Using correct pronouns and being open to learning about different gender identities can go a long way in fostering a more inclusive environment.

Note: This article is not a complete list of all the genders, as the concept of gender is ever-evolving.