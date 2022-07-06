This Is The First Ever Special Edition Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo has just shown the first special version of Switch OLED based on the most awaited 2022 launch titles, Splatoon 3, and that doesn’t appear like it’s going to suddenly change anytime in the near future.

Splatoon 3 is set to be released on September 9 for the Nintendo Switch. In honor of this year’s most anticipated Nintendo Switch unique game, Nintendo will produce a special version of the OLED Switch model. With a gray Splatoon 3 design printed on both the front and rear of its port, the special model machine will also have a fluorescent green ink splatter. Splatoon 3 Joy-Cons, 1 green and 1 purple, will be on the rear of the device, as well as additional Splatoon 3 imagery.

The next Nintendo Switch variant is expected to be released on August 26, although the price has not yet been announced. Splatoon 3 will not be bundled with the system since it will be released two weeks earlier. Just buy the Nintendo Switch version of Splatoon 3 first, and afterwards, the game.

It is presently possible to purchase the regular Nintendo Switch OLED device in either white or otherwise black. The white variant has white Joy-Cons, whereas the black model has neon red & blue Joy-Cons. Compared to the $300 regular edition of the Switch, those OLED consoles cost $350, $50 more than $200 Switch Lite, and $150 higher than the $200 normal model.

In terms of raw power, the OLED edition of the Nintendo Switch isn’t any more capable than the original. They all play the same titles, and they are identical. The Switch OLED includes a 7-inch Oled display, compared to the conventional Switch’s 6.2-inch screen, which provides better graphical fidelity. An additional benefit of the OLED Switch above the ordinary Switch is its 64GB of internal storage.