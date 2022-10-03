Tokyo Revengers – Season 2 Release Date Announced

The second season of Tokyo Revengers will be released in January of 2023 which means that it’s pretty much right around the corner!

Once again, Takemachi Hanagaki will be time traveling to face the Black Dragons, a gang corrupting the Toman right from the inside.

This second installment of the fan-favorite anime is titled Tokyo Revengers: Seiya Kessen in Japanese and as per the BD/DVD distributor Pony Canyon, the official English title is Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown.

In the aftermath of voice actor Tatsuhisa Suzuki leaving the show, Draken will be voiced by Masaya Fukunishi.

The time frame for the release was announced via a new visual but also through the trailer for season 2.

As for the title, there are speculations that Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown makes reference to the manga series’ Black Dragon story arc.

After all, the plot of this story happens close to the popular winter holiday.

Furthermore, since the Christmas Showdown arc and the Valhalla arc are around the same length, it would only make sense if Tokyo Revengers’ second season would also be a single cour season.

Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown was first confirmed in December of last year at the Tokyo Revengers special event “Tokyo Manjikai Tachikawa Touring.”

In fact, even before the official confirmation, there were anime news leakers claiming that the sequel was in early production already at the time.

This rumor was not hard to believe since the manga had been beating records and the anime adaptation was also doing really well – of course they’d be eager to make more right?

On December 3, Sugoi LITE took to their official Twitter account to share that “Tokyo Revengers TV Anime Season 2 in development. #東リベ #toman_anime”.

Then, on December 12, SPY also tweeted the good news: “Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Confirmed.”