Top 4 PS1 Emulators for Android

If you are a PlayStation fan and own an Android phone as well, you’ll be happy to know that there is a way for you to experience the nostalgia that comes with playing PS1 games again!

Emulators have been quite popular for years, allowing people to play the most beloved retro games on modern devices.

Naturally, this has made things much simpler and more accessible so it’s no wonder many use this alternative nowadays in order to get some fun while on the go or when doing other things like casually watching TV.

With that being said, we have compiled a list of some of the best PS1 emulators for Android smartphones out there so you can pick the most suitable one for you!

Xebra PS1 Emulator

The first emulator on our list is also a fan-favorite at the moment!

Xebra allows fans of retro games to play them on their phones without any loss in performance.

Just keep in mind that you may need to tweak a couple of things in the settings menu for it to work properly.

However, as soon as you set it up perfectly, you won’t have any trouble playing many classic PlayStation games directly on your Android phone!

It supports over 500 PS1 games, offering retro gamers many hours of fun and memories.

Not to mention that it comes with the advantage of modern features like saving and loading the games without having to reach a particular save point!

This emulator is perfect for new users as well since it’s so easy to use.

RetroArch

This app is another fan-favorite due to the fact that it’s so user-friendly and also features on screen controls.

Another great feature allows users to customize the way the controller operates as well as save game states.

Furthermore, RetroArch offers touchscreen input support but also hardware controllers such as iCade, MOGA Ace Power and more.

And if all of that is not enough to convince you, you’ll be pleased to find out that the developers are constantly updating this emulator with new and improved features.

FPse

FPse is a really great PS1 emulator for those who use Android devices as well, the only disadvantage being that this app has been around for a long time, which means there are many games that are not compatible with it at this time.

You may be experiencing some lag and glitches as well, depending on the device you own.

That being said, it does offer a gaming experience comparable to the original PS1 and can play some of the most popular games smoothly and with stable graphics.

Mednafen

If you are the owner of an older Android device, Mednafen is a good choice for you due to the fact that it does not use a lot of memory at all!

Furthermore, since this app supports only PS1 games, you won’t need any other program in order to load ROMs.

The interface, while simple, gets the job done!

But perhaps the best feature of this program is the fact that it features networking support so users can play with their family and friends.