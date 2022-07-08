Trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City Game Reveals Robocop’s FPS Action

After more than 30 years, RoboCop: Rogue City must not only honor the film’s reputation but also engage a new audience with an action blockbuster from 1987. Teyon, the creator of RoboCop: Rogue City, is clearly doing exactly that in the newest video.

The first-person shooting action in RoboCop: Rogue City is revealed in the gameplay unveiling video. In a dystopian future Detroit, players assume control of RoboCop and go on the offensive against the city’s criminal underbelly. RoboCop will investigate factories, drug dens, dark alleyways, and even a few antiseptic corporate boardrooms throughout his investigations. With RoboCop’s toolset, players will be able to show off their power and accuracy.

As much as RoboCop & RoboCop 2 can be clearly observed in the teaser, there is a statement that displays RoboCop: Rogue City’s respect for the 1980s flicks. Resurrecting his position as RoboCop, Peter Weller will reprise his part in the upcoming game. Both the RoboCop as well as RoboCop 2 have the same robot actor, Weller. He’s also done some voiceover work for RoboCop in other games, such as the Aftermath DLC from Mortal Kombat 11. Perhaps the nearest to the original movies Weller has come is his portrayal in RoboCop: Rogue City.

RoboCop: Rogue City’s gameplay clip reveals that the title would be available on a variety of systems. As well as next-generation systems including the PC, Sony PS5, as well as Xbox Series X/S, it’ll still debut on the Nintendo Switch as well. In June 2023, the official launch date for RoboCop: Rogue City has been set.

RoboCop: Rogue City’s latest gameplay clip offers a tantalizing look of what Teyon has in store. There’s not a lot of action, so it’s possible that this is a pre-alpha build, an in-game movie, or even a demonstration.