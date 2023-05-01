Upcoming ‘Tomb Raider’ Game Reportedly Leaked!

There have been online leaks of the new Tomb Raider game. Since Tomb Raider is one of the most well-known game franchises and has been around for such a long time, it is often associated with nostalgia for the original PlayStation and the most famous female game characters to ever be created.

With many films, including a remake that failed to launch a new series for a number of complicated reasons, Lara Croft went on to surpass the realm of video games.

That being said, there will be a new Amazon venture with a TV series and perhaps even a movie, but there are few specifics available at this time.

Although it’s still unclear how it will turn out or what the vision really is, it’s already been confirmed that Crystal Dynamics is working diligently on the next Tomb Raider game.

However, there could also be yet another new Tomb Raider game in the works.

The Tomb Raider Collection, a brand-new game for the Nintendo Switch that has not yet received an official announcement, has received an ESRB rating.

It’s noted in the description that it is “a compilation of two action-adventure games” with “a 3/4-overhead point of view” and is rated T for Teen.

This rule eliminates any possibility that it may be any of the 3 games in the recent trilogy, which were rated M and had an over the shoulder 3rd person POV.

This collection most likely pertains to the digitally released Tomb Raider spin-offs Guardian of Light and Temple of Osiris, which were both a bit pulpier than the main series that Crystal Dynamics most recently released.

According to the ESRB classification, it appears that those titles will soon be available for Nintendo Switch, where they’ll probably fit in well, given the nature of their gameplay.

One of the last requirements for a game to be released is the ESRB rating.

Typically, a game’s rating can only be determined after the developer has determined what kind of content will be included in the finished product.

So, given that, the release date cannot be too far away.