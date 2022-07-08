What Is The PlayStation 5’s New Firmware Update & How Does It Affect Players?

Fresh software upgrades for the PlayStation 5 have been released almost two years after the console’s historic debut. In order to enhance stability, speed, and security, these updates include bug fixes, including additional features. PS5 users now have access to additional configuration options as part of a new firmware upgrade from Sony.

Sony issued a PS5 software upgrade in April that included support for variable refresh speeds. VRR may eliminate frame dropouts and input latency when used using an HDMI 2.1 monitor that is suitable. It is possible to utilize VRR without the HDMI 2.1 display, although certain visual issues may arise because of the incompatibilities between the two.

New parameters for the automatic low latency feature are included in the most recent PS5 software upgrade, version 22.01-05.50.00. (ALLM). ALLM makes it possible to play games with high frame rates without experiencing any latency. In terms of decreasing input latency, this function is often equated to VRR. But ALLM may be used by PS5 players without any technical difficulties or the need for an HDMI 2.1 monitor.

Under the PS5 Options window, the “Screen and Video” option may be used to access the ALLM configuration. The “Video Output” option, which includes the ALLM settings, may be found in the list. In order to activate the screen whenever a game is played, gamers can select Automatic in the Display menu. To prevent ALLM from interfering with gameplay, choose Off to prevent it from turning on at all.

With the introduction of the ALLM options, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to fine-tune their gameplay on a variety of screens and setups. ALLM does not need the use of a high-end HDMI 2.1 display, therefore existing HDMI 2.0 displays may continue to be used.