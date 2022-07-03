WhatsApp Plans To Introduce Privacy Mode That Will Hide Online Status From Some Contacts

Users of messaging platform WhatsApp will soon be able to conceal their current presence from certain contacts. As of right now, the privacy settings for profile images, WhatsApp updates, last seen, as well as the user data area allow users to hide some details from other users. When WhatsApp’s online state is updated in the coming future, a similar anonymity option may be offered.

Apparently, WhatsApp is working on a feature that would conceal users’ online presence from some of the other users on the network but will still display it to a subset of those contacts. Whenever and whenever the functionality is made available, members will be allowed to choose who may view their online status. However, since the functionality is still being developed, there is no estimated debut date or schedule at this time.

When the WhatsApp updates monitor mentions a new functionality, it’s usually in the last phases of testing. It is probable that we may see a function that allows us to keep our online status private from some individuals in the near future. With the recent release of WhatsApp’s new privacy feature, users can now choose which contacts may see their profile image and information.

Everyone in a group is now alerted when one of its members leaves the group. Nevertheless, in the coming future, WhatsApp may enable users to leave a group conversation without alerting the other members. WhatsApp is also working on a capability that would enable group administrators to see who has previously joined the group.

The text response function for Android and iOS may soon be enhanced by WhatsApp. WhatsApp users are now limited to six emoticons when responding to a message. The newest functionality, on the other hand, would enable users to respond to messages using whatever emoji they have available.