Immortals Revenge Launches on Game Hollywood: A Mythic Battle Awaits

Get ready for an epic adventure as Immortals Revenge, the highly anticipated MMORPG, launches on Game Hollywood Games on August 21. Dive into a world where gods clash, heroes rise, and darkness threatens to consume everything. With a captivating storyline, rich features, and countless rewards, Immortals Revenge is set to redefine your gaming experience.

The Story: The Twilight of the Gods

In Immortals Revenge, the prophecy of the “Twilight of the Gods” foretells the end of the divine realm. In desperation, Zeus, the King of the Gods, seeks salvation by unlocking the power of Pandora’s Box. But instead of delivering salvation, the box’s malevolent power corrupts Zeus, transforming him into the Dark Lord. As the new Dark Lord, Zeus unleashes hordes of demons from the abyss, plunging the world into chaos.

Amidst the devastation, a new prophecy emerges: “Boros shall rise to replace Zeus as the new King of the Gods, bringing an end to the havoc wrought by Pandora’s Box.” As the Dark Lord Zeus searches for Boros, determined to crush all opposition, players step into the role of the protagonist. Your mission is to defeat Zeus, seal Pandora’s Box, and restore balance to the world with the help of divine angels.

The Heroes: Allies in the Battle Against Darkness

To succeed in your quest, you will need to gather and command a team of powerful heroes. Each hero brings unique strengths and stories to the table, enriching your journey and adding depth to the gameplay.

Apollo, the Angel of Flames : As the eldest son of Zeus, Apollo wields the power of the sun and rides the mighty Sunblaze Dragon. His journey from loyal son to conflicted hero makes him a crucial ally in the battle against his corrupted father.

Athena, the Angel of War : A warrior of unmatched wisdom and strength, Athena is driven by a personal vendetta against Pandora's Box, which turned her friend Medusa into a demon. Her tactical brilliance and spear skills are essential in the fight against darkness.

Camael, the Angel of Doom : Known for her prophetic visions, Camael battles both external threats and her own inner turmoil caused by Pandora's Box. Her dual nature as both protector and destroyer adds complexity to her character.

Gabrielle, the Angel of Death : Tasked with eradicating enemies of the divine realm, Gabrielle is a relentless force. Her cold resolve and lethal skills earned her the title of Death, making her a formidable ally in the quest to stop Zeus.

Michael, the Archangel of Justice : As a symbol of order, Michael wields both sword and scales to restore balance. His leadership and combat prowess make him a powerful figure in the struggle to contain the spread of Pandora's corruption.

Pandora, the Angel of Desire : Once the perfect being, Pandora's opening of the cursed box led to her transformation into the Angel of Desire. Now free from the box's influence, she grapples with her complex identity and her role in the world's downfall.

Rahab, the Angel of Fury : Once a loyal warrior, Rahab's rage was ignited by the betrayal of the gods. Reborn with demonic wings and a thirst for vengeance, she is driven by a desire to reclaim her honor and punish those who wronged her.

Raphael, the Angel of Wisdom : A symbol of ancient knowledge, Raphael offers unparalleled insight and guidance. His wisdom is invaluable in navigating the challenges ahead, even if his true motives remain mysterious.

Tui, the Divine Angel : A compassionate healer, Tui's abilities are crucial in keeping the heroes alive and fighting. Her journey is one of hope, as she seeks to heal not only wounds but also the fractured souls of the fallen.

: A compassionate healer, Tui’s abilities are crucial in keeping the heroes alive and fighting. Her journey is one of hope, as she seeks to heal not only wounds but also the fractured souls of the fallen. Uriel, the Angel of Terror: Guardian of the netherworld, Uriel commands the flames of hell. Feared even among the divine, Uriel’s terrifying power makes her a fierce companion in the battle against Zeus.

Features: An Immersive Experience Awaits

Immortals Revenge offers a rich and rewarding gameplay experience, packed with features that keep players engaged and coming back for more.

Get Equipment, Skins, and Diamonds : Join battles to defeat powerful bosses and obtain superb equipment, wings, and artifacts that significantly boost your battle rating (BR). All equipment can be traded in the Auction House, allowing for strategic exchanges between players. You can also earn diamonds by killing monsters, which can be used to strengthen your character, even when in AFK mode.

Get Free Angels : Experience immersive 3D gameplay as gorgeous angels descend from the sky to unleash powerful skills. Join battles, slay monsters, and gain lots of EXP in exciting and heart-pounding combat.

Get Free VIP : By completing quests, players can upgrade their VIP level for free, unlocking exclusive skins, equipment, and privileges. Higher VIP levels grant boss damage bonuses and higher drop rates, making progression even more rewarding.

: By completing quests, players can upgrade their VIP level for free, unlocking exclusive skins, equipment, and privileges. Higher VIP levels grant boss damage bonuses and higher drop rates, making progression even more rewarding. Countless Bonuses: Enjoy a 14-day login bonus and take advantage of the Peerage system, which provides massive privileges for life with a one-time purchase. Additional rewards include exclusive pets, mounts, gems, and more, ensuring that every player has the tools they need to succeed.

Server Launch Events and Bonuses

To celebrate the launch of Immortals Revenge, Game Hollywood is offering a series of exciting server-opening events. Players who log in for 14 consecutive days will receive valuable rewards, while the Peerage system unlocks lifetime privileges with a one-time purchase. These bonuses include exclusive dungeons, powerful items, and more, giving players a head start in their quest to defeat the Dark Lord.

Join the Battle Today

With its epic storyline, dynamic gameplay, and extensive rewards, Immortals Revenge is set to make waves in the MMORPG world. Whether you’re drawn to the deep lore, the strategic gameplay, or the chance to collect and upgrade powerful heroes, this game offers something for everyone.

Prepare to embark on a legendary journey and join the battle against the forces of darkness.