Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ Comes with Galaxy AI Button and Powerful Exynos 2400e Chipset

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab series continues to expand, and the buzz around the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is already building momentum. Following the recent release of the Galaxy Tab S10 series, new leaks suggest that the FE (Fan Edition) variant is on the horizon, bringing exciting features like the Galaxy AI Button and the powerful Exynos 2400e chipset. Here’s everything we know so far about the much-anticipated Galaxy Tab S10 FE+.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Series: The Next Generation

Samsung officially launched the Galaxy Tab S10 series this week, which includes two high-end models: the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra. Both variants come with a sleek, modern design and impressive specifications aimed at delivering a seamless user experience. The Book Cover Keyboard, which includes the Galaxy AI Button, is one of the standout accessories designed to elevate productivity and make accessing AI features easier than ever.

These new features are not just about adding hardware but are directly tied to Samsung’s larger push towards integrating AI-driven tools across its ecosystem. The Galaxy AI Button allows users to quickly launch Samsung’s AI functionalities, positioning these tablets as ideal tools for professionals and creatives alike.

What’s New for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+?

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ will be compatible with Samsung’s new keyboard cover with the Galaxy AI button I wonder if they’ll make a new one for the regular Tab S10 FE since that’s an 11” model…unless there isn’t a smaller model similar to the Tab S10 series pic.twitter.com/I8UbRKtEyF — Anthony (@TheGalox_) September 29, 2024



According to tipster Anthony on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung is gearing up to introduce the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, and it’s rumored to bring some of the same advanced features seen in the flagship models, including the Galaxy AI Button. This button, built into the Book Cover Keyboard, is expected to give users fast access to AI-powered features, enhancing multitasking, productivity, and more.

But that’s not all. The biggest rumor surrounds the tablet’s processor: the Exynos 2400e chipset. This powerful chip, designed by Samsung, is expected to significantly boost performance, making the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ one of the fastest in its segment. Whether you’re working with complex apps, gaming, or streaming, the Exynos 2400e promises smooth and efficient performance, especially when paired with Samsung’s new AI tools.

Galaxy AI Button: How Will It Change Tablet Use?

One of the most exciting new features in the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup is the Galaxy AI Button, which is already available on the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra models. This button is designed to give users instant access to Samsung’s AI-driven features. Whether it’s launching AI-powered apps, using voice commands, or utilizing productivity tools, this button makes interacting with Samsung’s AI ecosystem easier and more intuitive.

The rumor that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ will also support this feature is great news for those who are looking for high-end functionality at a more affordable price point. The AI Button will allow users to streamline tasks, manage their digital workspace, and stay connected to the latest in AI technology.

Exynos 2400e Chipset: A Game-Changer for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

The Exynos 2400e is set to be the powerhouse behind the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, giving it the speed and efficiency that modern users demand. This chipset has already been confirmed to power the Galaxy S24 FE, and the same performance capabilities are expected for the Tab S10 FE+.

With the Exynos 2400e, users can expect faster app launches, smoother multitasking, and enhanced graphics performance, making the device ideal for both work and entertainment. Whether you’re editing high-res images, watching videos in 4K, or running multiple apps at once, the Exynos 2400e will ensure a seamless experience.

What We Still Don’t Know

While the rumors about the Galaxy AI Button and Exynos 2400e are intriguing, there are still a lot of details that remain under wraps. For instance, there’s no confirmed release date or pricing information for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ yet. We also don’t know whether Samsung will introduce additional features that set this model apart from the flagship S10+ and Ultra variants.

With no official statements from Samsung regarding the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, the tech community is eagerly awaiting more leaks and announcements. The rumored features already make the S10 FE+ an exciting contender in the tablet market, especially for users who want top-tier performance without paying flagship prices.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is shaping up to be an impressive addition to Samsung’s tablet lineup, thanks to rumors of the Galaxy AI Button and the powerful Exynos 2400e chipset. These features promise to bring the latest in AI and processing power to a more affordable tablet, making it an attractive option for both casual users and professionals.

As more details emerge, we’ll likely see the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ become one of the most anticipated releases in the tablet market. Keep an eye out for more updates as Samsung prepares to unveil its latest tech innovations.