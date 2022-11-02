Alienware Laptops: What Are The Best Models? (2022)

The most powerful computers in the Alienware lineup are undeniably formidable competitors. At the very highest end of the pricing spectrum, you can get the most up-to-date luxury chassis design, components of the highest quality, and a multitude of additional features that enhance the quality of your life.

No matter how much money you have available, this article will assist you in locating the perfect Alienware laptop for your needs, whether you are looking for a model that is more compact or one that is enormous and near the top of the cost range. Although they may come at a higher price than other gaming laptops on sale, Alienware laptops are propelling the brand even farther up the rankings of the best laptops for gaming currently available. Despite this, they continue to be quite popular among PC players for the very good reason that they have the superb build quality and robust engineering.

We have compiled a list of all of the top Alienware laptops that are currently available in order to make the selection process a bit less overwhelming for you.

Alienware X17 R2

On paper, the Alienware X17 R2 is the most powerful and advanced gaming laptop that the Alienware brand currently offers. The majority of gamers will be able to spend X15 pricing and still have the ability to enjoy the luxury, which is why its premium cost prevents it from being at the absolute top of this list. However, there is a significant amount of content to explore with this RTX 3060 combination, which balances a significant amount of power from the Alder Lake chip.

If you want a bigger screen, the brand-new X17 R2 from Alienware is the most suitable laptop for you out of all of the company’s offerings. There is plenty of power under the hood of this machine, including the latest 12th generation i7 and i9 processors.

This Alienware X17 design is carried over in its entirety, including all of the premium trimmings and deep-backed hinges. On the other hand, the R2 version lacks the LED trackpad, which was one of our favorite features of the R1 model. However, there is no point in being upset over the lack of RGB when there is so much power accessible behind the scenes. We were able to achieve 30 frames per second in our 4K testing, which is something that we cannot say about the similarly priced Razer Blade Pro 17. Furthermore, because of the redesigned cooling system and the larger design, temperatures were never able to reach levels that were comparable to those of the Alienware M15.

Alienware X15

Although it provides a premium experience, the Alienware X15 is priced in the middle of the market, making it a great buy for the money. An RTX 3060 GPU may appear to be underpowered in such a potent machine.

Alienware ushered in a new flagship model in 2021, replacing the M15 series, which had previously held the top spot in the company’s lineup. The company then refreshed its lineup once more in 2022. The X15 puts up the most powerful components currently available on the market in a slimline chassis that is designed to achieve the slimmer, lighter look of top-of-the-line machines available today. It has some excellent display specifications and strong baseline configurations, making it the greatest Alienware laptop currently available on the market, despite the steep price tag.

Alienware X15 R2

Because the Alienware x15 R2 is a quality piece of equipment, we would suggest upgrading your GPU to an RTX 3070 Ti in order to obtain the most value as opposed to selecting the RTX 3060 as your base option. There is a difference of approximately $300 between the two layouts, but when you are already at this level of commitment, that is money well spent.

You will still get that slim, sleek design, an Intel chipset from the 12th generation, and radical RTX 3080Ti capabilities, but you won’t have to shell out an absurd amount of money to do so.

Alienware M15 R7

In order to bring the Alienware series up to the standards of the year 2022, the M5 and M6 models have been replaced with the M15 R7. You are receiving the latest and greatest under the hood with this purchase, including CPUs from Intel’s 12th generation and graphics cards from Nvidia’s Ti line, as well as all of the thermal handling to help them perform at their best. During our benchmarking, this setup barely broke a sweat and easily sailed beyond 60 frames per second, even in the most challenging of test conditions.

In spite of the fact that it requires certain concessions on your part in order to achieve performance levels comparable to those of far more pricey Alienware gaming laptops, it managed to achieve these results. When compared to the rest of the market, the fact that this model shares the same plastic frame as the R5 and R6 variants is a little bit disappointing. Out in the wilderness, you can locate rigs for a lot less money that are made of more long-lasting materials. In addition, portability was not a primary consideration when developing this laptop. This is one that you’ll want to keep firmly planted on your desk, given that it weighs in at just under 6 pounds and has a cumbersome design to prove it.

Alienware x14

The Alienware x14 performs at its peak with a graphics processing unit (GPU) of the RTX 3050 Ti generation and an Intel i7 processor of the 12th generation. The difference between this enhanced variant and the i5 / RTX 3050 setup is about $100, and the additional power is more than sufficient to justify the modest increase in cost. Its sumptuous appearance and small form factor are its most notable selling points.

This is the smallest Alienware laptop that is currently available on the market, and it achieves this by taking the luxurious design of the x15 and x17 models and shrunken it down to a new 14-inch form factor.