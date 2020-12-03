Android 11 and One UI 3.0 is Rolling Out to Galaxy S20 in the USA

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Verizon announced earlier this morning that all Galaxy S20 models are going to be the first Samsung smartphones to receive Android 11 and One UI 3.0 in the US. This is great news for Galaxy S20 fans who live in the US and use Verizon’s network. The two operating system updates introduce major improvements in terms of performance, camera quality and the overall user experience.

Android 11 and One UI 3.0 Arrives for Galaxy S20 Series

It sometimes pays off to be subscribed to a major network carrier and the fact that Verison’s Galaxy S20 series are the first ones to access Samsung’s latest operating system update is the perfect example of that. With that being said, we are advising all Galaxy S20 users to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi so that they can be among the first ones to access the latest updates and the improvements that they bring.

Samsung One UI 3.0 – Best Features