NBA 2K Mobile Basketball 2.10.0.5516089 Update – New NBA Players, All-Stars, Icons and Legends

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means that at no cost to you, we may earn a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you love playing NBA 2K Mobile on your Android-powered smartphone, then we have some great news to share with you. The developers have published a brand-new update for NBA 2K Mobile and it’s changing the mobile game’s version number to 2.10.0.5516089. With that said, today we are going to check out everything there is to know about the new update and the improvements that it brings.

NBA 2K Mobile Basketball 2.10.0.5516089 Update

As previously noted, the new update for NBA 2K Mobile sports the 2.10.0.5516089 version number. The update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels and therefore, all NBA 2K Mobile fans who have access to a stable Wi-Fi network are eligible to access the update. If the update doesn’t automatically start downloading, fans of the mobile game can always manually trigger it by heading over to the official NBA 2K Mobile Google Play Store page and clicking on “Updates”.

Moreover, the new update for NBA 2K Mobile weighs in at 92.51MB. The update is targeting smartphones that are running on Android 10 Q. Fortunately, the update can also be installed on older smartphones because it requires a minimum of Android 8.0 Oreo in order to run without any problems.

What’s New?

The new update for NBA 2K Mobile is a high-priority update because it introduces deep card customization and an updated roster. Check out the full patch notes below:

Hundreds of cards featuring NBA players, All-Stars, icons, and legends

Console quality graphics and authentic on the court action

Variety of modes and events, including real-time PVP

MyPLAYER customization and 3-on-3 play in Crews mode

As we can see in the patch notes listed above, the new update for NBA 2K Mobile comes with lots of improvements. The ones that stand out the most are the brand-new cards that include NBA players, All-Stars, Icons, and Legends. Therefore, we are advising all fans of the mobile game to get the update ASAP.