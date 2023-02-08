Android 14’s Initial Developer Preview Has Noteworthy Upgrades

The first developer preview of Android 14 has been released by Google, bringing with it improvements to system health on devices and more customization options for end users.

Developer Preview releases are meant only for developers, as the name suggests. It’s for trying out new features and making ensuring that their applications run on upgraded devices as they’re meant to. We anticipate there may be bugs and other issues, and Google will be actively soliciting developer input over the next several months. You should try Android 14 if you don’t mind encountering issues. If you need rock-solid reliability from your mobile device, though, you may want to hold off until the complete Android 14 release, scheduled for the second part of the year.

To let developers know when they can expect Google to release the complete SDK/NDK APIs, internal APIs, and app-facing system behaviors, Google normally announces a “platform stability” milestone for Android releases. Google plans to have a stable platform by June 2023, with a minimum of “several weeks” before the launch. In June 2022, Android 13 reached platform stability, and in August of same year, the final version was published. Google has given some facts regarding the release timetable that you can check out.

Some of Android 14 preview 1’s most prominent additions are: