GTA Online Has a New Prize Ride and a Podium Vehicle

Ah, the world of Grand Theft Auto Online. Where the only constant is change.

Every time you think you’ve got a handle on the game, Rockstar North goes and throws a curveball. Whether it’s a new mode, a brand new vehicle, or a hotfix to fix a glitch that was causing players to accidentally launch into space, there’s always something new happening.

And let’s not forget the frequent updates that bring new content to the game. Just when you think you’ve finally managed to save up enough in-game cash to buy that high-end apartment you’ve had your eye on, boom – there’s a new property on the market. And of course, it’s even more expensive than the one you were eyeing.

New GTA Online content is now available

Log in unlocks

– Valentines Blazer

– Heartbreak Pendant Necklace Podium – Roosevelt Prize Ride – 8F Drafter Luxury Showcase – JB 700W, Mamba Simeon Showroom – Roosevelt Valor, Broadway, Entity MT, Zion Classic, Peyote Gasser#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) February 9, 2023

But let’s be real, the real reason we keep coming back to GTA Online is for the heists. Who doesn’t love the rush of pulling off a daring robbery with friends, only to have the game’s servers crash right before you can divide up the spoils? It’s like Rockstar North is the guy at the party who insists on starting a game of beer pong right when you’re about to leave.

And don’t even get us started on the vehicle releases. Do you really need another sports car in your garage? Of course not. But you’re gonna buy it anyway, just because it looks cool.

At this point, we’ve all come to accept that GTA Online will never truly be “finished.” There will always be more to discover, more to do, and more things to blow up. So buckle up, grab a bag of chips, and get ready for the next update. It’s coming, whether you like it or not.

Do you think you have what it takes to join the action in GTA Online?