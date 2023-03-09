Apple Likely to Separate Standard iPhone 15 from Pro Models with Exclusive LiDAR and Display Features

The most recent information points to an upcoming effort by Apple to better differentiate the ordinary iPhone 15 from the Pro variants. Barclays claims that Sony is the only company that can provide the LiDAR scanner components for the next generation of iPhones. The report goes on to say that in comparison to competing solutions, Sony’s will be more powerful and consume less electricity.

In order for the camera to precisely gauge the distance to or the depth of an object, Apple included LiDAR (laser imaging, detection, and range) technology in the iPhone 12 Pro. This makes it simple for the camera to concentrate on subjects, even in dim lighting, and it also gives images a unique bokeh appearance. In the event that Apple reserves the LiDAR sensor for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the ordinary iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may only sport a probable 48MP rear camera.

Moreover, eyes1122 believes that the iPhone 15 Pro (Max) will be the only device to offer LTPO panels with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the iPhone 15 (Plus) would have a Dynamic Island display but a lower, 60Hz refresh rate and no always-on display. This theory coincides with earlier reports that Apple will keep some capabilities out of the cheaper regular iPhones in order to boost sales of the more expensive Pro models.

As Apple has done this before with other products, it is not surprising that the iPhone 15 will be available in both a normal model and a Pro variant with upgraded specs. The company may now appeal to customers with a wide range of requirements and budgets by adopting this approach. The regular iPhone 15 might not have the most cutting-edge specs, but it should still be appealing to a wide variety of customers because of its reliability and low price.

Finally, by reserving some display features for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models and relying on Sony as its sole provider of LiDAR scanner components, Apple is further differentiating the ordinary iPhone 15 from the Pro models. Using this method, Apple can reach customers with a wide range of requirements and budgets and provide them with a suitable product.