Bigscreen Unveils “World’s Smallest” VR Headset, The Beyond

Bigscreen, a popular online social network, has introduced its newest product, The Beyond. The Beyond, a virtual reality (VR) headset designed only for use with a personal computer, weighs in at less than 6 ounces with its strap. The headgear has two 5,120 x 2,560 OLED screens running at 90 hertz, six degrees of freedom tracking, and screen door effect-busting three-element pancake optics. The business says the headset’s horizontal field of vision is acceptable for its size (93 degrees) and that it is comfortable to use.

It’s hardly a barebones headset, but users will have to make certain tactical concessions to get the most out of it. Users of the Beyond will need to scan their faces using an iPhone app to get the best possible fit. If the user also need glasses, they will have to spend extra money on prescription lenses. SteamVR Base Stations are required for the six-degree tracking, and the “Audio Strap” is the only way to have headphones fitted into the headset. A connection box providing both video and power will be required to connect to a personal computer.

The Vive, Valve’s Index, and other full-body trackers are all compatible with the Beyond since it runs on the SteamVR platform. Bigscreen, however, does not come with any kind of controls. The headgear also calls for a high-powered PC, preferably with a GeForce RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card.

The Beyond may be pre-ordered for $999 and will begin arriving in the United States in the third quarter, with units heading to Canada and Europe in the fourth. The rest of the world will have to wait until 2024; unfortunately, this means that Australia, New Zealand, and Japan will have to wait till the end of the year. Personalized headsets have a longer rollout period because of the additional time required for their production.

If you fit all of the requirements and are looking for a high-end headset that you can wear for hours at a time, the Beyond might be a fantastic option. Clumsier, standalone options, such as the Meta Quest Pro or the HTC Vive XR Elite, may be preferable for individuals who play games and applications that don’t require SteamVR or who wish to share their headset with other users.

To sum up, The Beyond is a cutting-edge gadget that successfully combines premium functions with a portable form factor. Users who are interested in virtual reality and want a more relaxed and immersive experience may consider purchasing this product.