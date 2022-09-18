Brave Private Web Browser 1.43.94 APK Brings New Features

The Brave browser can still provide a lot of help for anyone who’s keen to discover the vast world of the internet. There’s a new update up for grabs, and it takes the browser to version 1.43.94.

You can get the new update for the Brave Private Web Browser in APK form, and you’ll need at least Android 7 running on your phone to make it happen. The download size is 246.49MB, which speaks alone about the potential of the update to change things.

What’s new

Brave Private Web Browser 1.43.94 is pretty interesting since it brings along some features that are worthy of mentioning:

Support added for Brave Translate, and more languages will be added soon (there are 15 available so far).

The upgrade was made to Chromium 105.

A new option was implemented to split tunneling when it comes to Brave Firewall + VPN

Feel free to check out part of the browser’s overview found on Apple’s App Store:

“Our mission is to save the web by making a safe, fast and private browser while growing ad revenue for content creators. Brave aims to transform the online ad ecosystem with micropayments and a new revenue-sharing solution to give users and publishers a better deal, where safe, fast browsing is the path to a brighter future for the open web.”

There are a lot of reasons to use the Brave browser. For instance, you can use it to add media and play wherever you are, even if you lack an internet connection. You can also enjoy the Night Mode of the app, which means that you can easily view and read content in low light.

There’s also a pop-up blocker in the Brave browser, which gets you rid of a lot of annoying stuff.

You can use the Brave Private Browser on plenty of devices, including Android-based phones.