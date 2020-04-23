Clash of Lords 2: Guild Castle 1.0.299 Update – New Guild Runs and Hero Skins

Clash of Lords 2: Guild Castle is a fun strategy game that is available for both Android and iOS. The game is ranked in the top 10 list of the best mobile games in the world and there is a good reason for that!

Clash of Lords 2: Guild Castle offers a complex gameplay system that is packed with fun and innovative twists that keep players entertained and engaged at all times.

The amazing thing about Clash of Lords 2: Guild Castle is not only the fun gameplay experience that it offers but also the constant stream of updates that it benefits from.

The developers are always coming up with new features to keep the gameplay fresh and in fact, a brand-new update has just been released.

Clash of Lords 2: Guild Castle 1.0.299 Update

The first thing that we want to mention about the new update is that it sports the 1.0.299 version number and that it is available to download via over the air channels.

Therefore, the only thing that Clash of Lords 2: Guild Castle fans are required to do in order to access the update is to keep their smartphones connected to Wi-Fi.

On the other hand, the update can also be manually downloaded and installed. This is possible only by getting the update in the form of APK (Android Package Kit). In addition, APKs, are compatible only with Android-powered smartphones.

What’s New?