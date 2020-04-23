Google Chrome 81.0.4044.117 Update – Quieter Notifications and SameSite Cookies

When it comes to powerful mobile browsers that make it much easier for users to surf the web, there is no one that does this better than Google Chrome. This is the default Android browser and it is renowned for providing users with fast web surfing experiences and access to a plethora of useful tools such as the incognito mode, top-notch user protection, voice search and many more others.

If you enjoy using Chrome on a daily basis, then you might want to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network throughout the day. The reason why we are saying that is because the Android parent has just released a new update that is rolling out to all Android-powered smartphones. Now, let’s check out everything there is to know about it.

Google Chrome 81.0.4044.117 Update

The new update is changing Chrome’s version number to 81.0.4044.117 and as previously noted, it is rolling out via OTA (over the air) channels to all Android-powered smartphones. This means that the only thing that Chrome fans are required to do in order to access the update is to have access to Wi-Fi or mobile data.

What’s New?

Even though most updates that Chrome receives are packed with minor bug fixes and software changes, this is not the case for the latest 81.0.4044.117 release. This is a major update that comes with lots of software tweaks that are taking the mobile browser’s performances to the next level.

Quieter notifications: You can see fewer notification requests with a new permission option.

SameSite cookies: By default, cookies are treated as same-site only.

Secure media: Insecure audio and video on secure pages are automatically upgraded to secure connections.

As we can see from the patch notes listed above, the latest 81.0.4044.117 release for Chrome is a high-priority download. Therefore, we are advising all Chrome fans to get it as soon as possible. Now, let’s check out the top features that the mobile browser offers.

Top Features

Browse fast and type less. Choose from personalized search results that instantly appear as you type and quickly browse previously visited web pages. Fill in forms quickly with Autofill.

Incognito Browsing. Use Incognito mode to browse the internet without saving your history. Browse privately across all your devices.

Sync Chrome Across Devices. When you sign into Chrome, your bookmarks, passwords, and settings will be automatically synced across all your devices. You can seamlessly access all your information from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

All your favorite content, one tap away. Chrome is not just fast for Google Search, but designed so you are one tap away from all your favorite content. You can tap on your favorite news sites or social media directly from the new tab page.

Chrome also has the “Tap to Search”- feature on most webpages. You can tap on any word or phrase to start a Google search while still in the page you are enjoying.

Protect your phone with Google Safe Browsing. Chrome has Google Safe Browsing built-in. It keeps your phone safe by showing warnings to you when you attempt to navigate to dangerous sites or download dangerous files.

Fast downloads and view web pages and videos offline Chrome has a dedicated download button, so you can easily download videos, pictures, and entire webpages with just one tap. Chrome also has downloads home right inside Chrome, where you can access all the content you downloaded, even when you are offline.

Google Voice Search. Chrome gives you an actual web browser you can talk to. Use your voice to find answers on-the-go without typing and go hands free. You can browse and navigate quicker using your voice anywhere, anytime.

Google Translate built-in: Quickly translate entire web pages. Chrome has Google Translate built in to help you to translate entire web to your own language with one tap.

Use less mobile data and speed up the web. Turn on Lite mode and use up to 60% less data. Chrome can compress text, images, videos, and websites without lowering the quality.

Smart personalized recommendations. Chrome creates an experience that is tailored to your interests. On the new tab page, you will find articles that Chrome selected based on your previous browsing history.