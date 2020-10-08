Galaxy Tab Active 3 is Samsung’s New Durable Tablet

It’s official. Samsung has announced that a new tablet is going to launch soon. The device we are talking about is called Galaxy Tab Active 3 and it is scheduled to launch three years after the previous model hit the market. Galaxy Tab Active 3 has already received its Bluetooth SIG certification and thanks to this, we believe that it will launch during the holiday season. With that said, let’s go ahead and check out everything there is to know about the upcoming tablet.

Galaxy Tab Active 3 – Specs Overview

Right from the start, we want to mention that the tablet is equipped with a massive 8-inch display that uses LCD technology to provide a pixel resolution of 1920 x 1200. The tablet will run on Google’s Android 10 operating system right out of the box and it is scheduled to receive all the latest updates as soon as they are made available to the wide public.

Galaxy Tab Active 3 will be available to purchase in two purchase options, 64GB and 128GB. Even though tablets are not known for their camera performances, Samsung made sure to equip Galaxy Tab Active 3 with a high-end 13MP primary shooter and a 5Mp selfie camera on the front for taking selfies and video calls.

When it comes to power, Galaxy Tab Active 3 is one of the best tablets that the South Korean based tech giant ever designed. The tablet is fueled by the Exynos 9810 processor and it supports Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. To make things even better, Samsung is bundling the tablet with an S Pen stylus that supports remote control. The last thing that we want to highlight is that Galaxy Tab Active 3 is MIL-STD-810 certified. Thanks to this, the device can handle extreme conditions without a single problem.