Firefox Browser 81.1.4 Update – View Downloads, Enhanced Search, Auto-Close Tabs and More Features!

Firefox Browser is always improving and thanks to this, the mobile browser’s popularity keeps rising every month. The Android-version of Firefox Browser has received a new update that sports the 81.1.4 version number and introduces a bundle of features, bug fixes, and software tweaks. With that being said, today we are going to check out everything there is to know about the update.

Firefox Browser 81.1.4 Update

As previously noted, the new update for Firefox Browser sports the 81.1.4 version number. The update is available to download via OTA (over the air) channels, and therefore, all Firefox Browser fans are eligible to download it right away. The only requirement is to keep your smartphone connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and to have enough free internal storage space.

What’s New?

The new update is categorized as a high-priority download thanks to the premium features that it introduces. Let’s check out the full patch notes:

View downloads

Enhanced search

Frequently visited top sites

Auto close tabs

Switch tabs by swiping horizontally on the address bar

Password migration support for master password users

Protection from intrusive trackers

Organize your tabs with Collections

Bottom search bar

Dark Mode

Picture-in-Picture Video

It’s also worth noting that the update introduces a bundle of bug fixes. While the bug fixes may not be as exciting as the features, they are equally as important because they boost the mobile browser’s overall performance.

Final Words

From the looks of it, the new update for Firefox Browser introduces lots of improvements. Therefore, we are advising all fans to make sure to get the update as soon as possible. The ability to view downloads and auto close tabs are going to make it so much easier to surf the web while mobile!