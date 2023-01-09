Genshin Impact Has a New Trailer That Presents Outfits for Lisa and Kamisato Ayaka

Genshin Impact is an open-world action RPG that took the gaming world by storm in 2020 when it was released for various consoles. Players travel to the beautiful, fantastical world of Teyvat and embark on a journey to track down the lost gods who have fled to different regions of the world.

As they explore the vast and varied landscapes of Teyvat, players will encounter a wide array of colorful characters, each with their own unique personalities and stories to tell. From the wise and mysterious Xiangling, who wields the power of fire and cooking, to the brash and boisterous Ningguang, who uses her wealth and jewels as weapons, there is no shortage of interesting personalities to meet and interact with.

Feel free to delight your eyes with the new Genshin Impact trailer to find out more about the game:

Players will have the opportunity to acquire two new outfits for characters Kamisato Ayaka and Lisa. The outfit for Ayaka, called “Springbloom Missive,” will be available for purchase in the in-game store at a discounted price for a limited time. The outfit for Lisa, called “A Sobriquet Under Shade,” will be given as a reward to players who participate in a special event.

Genshin Impact has a massive and dedicated player base, with over 100 million downloads within the first six months of its release. The game features a vast and beautiful open-world environment called Teyvat, which is inspired by various real-world locations and cultures, including Europe and China.

Genshin Impact also features a unique gacha system that allows players to collect and summon a variety of powerful characters and weapons.

Genshin Impact is available on a variety of platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. Players on PC, for instance, can download and play the game through the official website or through the Epic Games Store.