Google Calendar Glitch Generates All-day Events From Unrelated Emails

Google Calendar is one of the most advanced calendar applications now available. It enables users to generate event entries based on emails that arrive in their inboxes, making it one of the most useful calendar programs currently on the market. It seems that more lately, a number of users have been having problems with this function, which, despite the fact that it may be quite helpful for someone who has a lot of appointments, has been causing problems for others recently. It would seem like Google Calendar is arbitrarily producing events from emails that do not need to be entered into the calendar. At this moment, the exact number of persons who are impacted cannot be determined; nevertheless, there is a remedy that can be implemented, although one that is not ideal.

If you have not yet seen this phenomena, what happens is that Google Calendar will start producing all-day events from Gmail messages that appear into your inbox. If you have not yet encountered this phenomenon, you can learn more about it here. This is done for random emails such as advertising and other communications that are not connected to each other. The fact that none of this can be explained makes it maybe the worst of all possible outcomes. However, the insider did hazard a guess that the problem may have been brought on by emails that had references to certain dates.

If you are experiencing this issue, please note that there is currently no estimated time of arrival (ETA) for when the problem will be rectified; nevertheless, we have sought out to Google for feedback on the matter. If you are unable to cope with the unwanted events that keep showing up, the answer, for the time being, is to stop the capacity of Google Calendar to generate events depending on the incoming email you receive. In order to do this, you will first need to go the Settings menu, then navigate to the Events from Gmail page, and finally turn off the option to Display events from Gmail.