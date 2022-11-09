Google Pixel 8 Will Have A New Tensor Chip and More RAM

Although Google released the brand new Pixel 7 series last month, the tech giant is far from over when it comes to smartphones. It’s only a matter of time until Pixel 8 hits the market as well, and we already have some fresh info about the future smartphone from Google!

A new rumor coming from WinFuture and spotted by Android Police brings some exciting possible specs for both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. If the information is correct, the two upcoming smartphones will be featuring an advanced chipset and more RAM than previous models.

12GB of RAM for Google Pixel 8

The two devices in question are codenamed Husky and Shiba, and both of them should pack 12GB of RAM if the leak is true. A few years ago, even 6GB of RAM for a smartphone seemed like a caprice. But nowadays, 12GB of RAM for a mobile device surely doesn’t mean anything exaggerated anymore.

Both Pixel 8 and 8 Pro could be packing a new Tensor chip. It’s codenamed Zuma, and it’s fair to call it Tensor G3 already. It will likely harness the powers of AI and machine learning, and it’s also reasonable to expect it to be superior to Tensor G2 or Tensor.

Moving on, we also have some interesting info about the resolutions of the two phones, thanks to the same leak. One of them will be capable of a resolution of 2822 x 1344 pixels, while the other reaches the standard 2268 x 1080 resolution. That’s certainly not bad at all!

However, remember to take the new rumors with a grain of salt! There’s no way to know for sure if the two leaked devices are indeed Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but surely time will provide a sure answer.

What we know for sure, at this point, is that Google has all the interest and possibilities to create even more powerful phones than those from the Pixel 7 series.